    Swiggy to exit Rapido in a ₹2,400-crore stake sale deal

    Swiggy's stake sale pegs Rapido's valuation at about $2.3 billion as against $1.1 billion during its last round of funding in 2024.

    Updated on: Sep 23, 2025 8:47 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Swiggy Ltd. has decided to exit Rapido in a stake-sale deal that more than doubles the valuation of the mobility startup.

    A Swiggy delivery agent. (Reuters)
    A Swiggy delivery agent. (Reuters)

    The listed quick-commerce company will sell 10 equity shares and 1,63,990 compulsorily convertible preference shares of Rapido operator Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd. to Prosus Group’s MIH Investments One BV for 1,948 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. This is a related-party transaction since Prosus Group and its associates are the largest shareholders in Swiggy with a 23.31% stake.

    Separately, Swiggy will sell 35,958 Series D compulsorily convertible shares to Westbridge Capital LLC's Setu AIF Trust—a SEBI-registered alternative investment fund—for 431.5 crore. This is not a related-party transaction.

    Prosus and Westbridge are also investors in Rapido.

    In sum, Swiggy is offloading its entire 12% stake in Rapido for a total of 2,399 crore. That deal pegs Rapido’s valuation at about $2.3 billion as against $1.1 billion during its last funding round in 2024, according to ETtech. Moneycontrol pegs that figure at $2.7-3 billion.

    Swiggy’s stake sale in Rapido comes at a time when the Sriharsha Majety-led company is bracing for a quick-commerce battle with Eternal Ltd.’s Blinkit, Zepto, and Rapido during the upcoming festive season. That needs cash.

    As on 30 June 2025, Swiggy had 5,354 crore in cash on its books. Earlier in September, Swiggy raised its platform fee for the third time in three weeks to 15/order. With 20 lakh orders a day, that alone would add 3 crore daily to Swiggy top line.

    In the quarter ended 30 June, Swiggy posted a loss that widened to 1,197 crore even as operating revenue increased 54% year-on-year to 4,961 crore.

    On Tuesday, Swiggy shares fell 0.04% to 449.15 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.07% lower at 82,102.10 points.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes