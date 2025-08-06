Search
How Swiggy may get 2,500 crore ‘delivery’ from Rapido

ByAyushmann Chawla
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 04:32 pm IST

Proceeds from this sale could give Swiggy a much-needed financial boost.

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy is reportedly planning to sell its entire 12% stake in ride-hailing startup Rapido, in a move that could fetch the company up to 2,500 crore (approximately $300 million), according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Swiggy had invested around 950 crore ($120 million) in Rapido in 2022.(Reuters)

Swiggy had invested around 950 crore ($120 million) in Rapido in 2022, leading a funding round that valued the startup at about $827 million. Since then, Rapido’s valuation has grown nearly threefold, now pegged between $2.7 billion and $3 billion, driven by rapid expansion in the ride-hailing sector. If the sale goes through at this valuation, Swiggy stands to make a 2.5x return on its investment.

The deal comes as Swiggy looks to strengthen its financial position. The Bengaluru-based company has reported net losses of 2,278 crore over the last two quarters, with cumulative losses of over 6,600 crore across nine quarters. As of Q1 FY26, Swiggy’s cash reserves stood at 5,354 crore. Proceeds from this stake sale could give it a much-needed financial boost as it battles strong competition in India’s quick commerce market from Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto, Big Basket, and Flipkart.

Swiggy’s original investment in Rapido was a strategic move, as Rapido offered two-wheeler and three-wheeler rides, complementing Swiggy’s logistics. However, Rapido’s plans to enter the food delivery segment now pose a potential conflict of interest, leading Swiggy to reconsider its stake.

In a letter to shareholders, Swiggy stated: “As a shareholder, we are extremely happy with their success and value-creation; but do acknowledge a potential conflict of interest that may arise in the future.”

According to Moneycontrol, the transaction will be a secondary share sale, meaning the proceeds will go to Swiggy, not Rapido. Meanwhile, Rapido is reportedly well-capitalised, with $150–160 million in the bank and a modest cash burn of around $3 million a month.

Swiggy is expected to complete the stake sale over the next three months, depending on interest from institutional buyers.

