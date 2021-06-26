Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Tata Consumer to launch Eight O'Clock Coffee
business

Tata Consumer to launch Eight O’Clock Coffee

"The company is focusing on bolstering its e-commerce capabilities, and a few products have been already launched in the direct-to-consumer model. The Eight O’Clock Coffee will be launched in the D2C model next week," said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Livemint | By Suneera Tandon, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 06:34 AM IST
N. Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons.(Mint)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) will launch its Eight O’Clock Coffee in India as a direct-to-consumer brand next week. The move is aligned with the company’s plans to expand its e-commerce capabilities, N. Chandrasekaran, chairman, TCPL, said at the company’s 58th annual general meeting on Friday.

“To achieve the next level of growth by leveraging this expanded product portfolio, the company is now implementing and integrating its distribution network and supply chain to drive efficiency and, more importantly, agility. Undertaking an end-to-end digitalization of its channel partners, and field force is another key initiative… The company is focusing on bolstering its e-commerce capabilities, and a few products have been already launched in the direct-to-consumer model. The Eight O’Clock Coffee will be launched in the D2C model next week,” he added.

Eight O’Clock is the fourth largest roast and ground coffee brand in the US, the company said. It sells ground coffee apart from single-serve pods used in coffee machines. Eight O’Clock Coffee Co. Ltd is an unlisted subsidiary Aof Tata Coffee Ltd.

TCPL, which sells a range of essential food and beverage products in India, such as tea, coffee, salt, pulses and ready-to-cook mixes, has been experimenting with more online-first brands as the pandemic altered consumers’ shopping behaviour.

Share of sales from e-commerce more than doubled, growing over 130% in the last fiscal, said Sunil D’Souza, managing director and chief executive, TCPL.

TCPL is focusing on pushing more products through a strong distribution network, both offline and e-commerce, and leverage the Tata super app, Chandrasekaran said.

Topics
tcpl
IND
