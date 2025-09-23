Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Tata Motors clocks 10,000 unit sales on first day of GST 2.0 on demand for Punch, Nexon

    Tata Motors is seeing particularly high demand for bestsellers Nexon and Punch, even as dealerships open early for longer to cater to higher walk-ins.

    Updated on: Sep 23, 2025 10:54 AM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Tata Motors Ltd. delivered 10,000 cars and received inquiries for 25,000 others on the first day of GST 2.0 and Navratri, underscoring the pent-up demand in the world's third-largest automotive market.

    The Tata Punch is among the best-selling models of Tata Motors. (Tata Motors Website)
    The Tata Punch is among the best-selling models of Tata Motors. (Tata Motors Website)

    The fact that the Nexon maker decided to pass on full benefit of GST rate cut to buyers has led to a sharp surge in showroom walk-ins, higher conversions and a growing order book, according to Amit Kamat, chief commercial officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

    “Our dealerships are opening early and extending working hours to cater to the festive rush,” he said. “The response to our portfolio is phenomenal, especially for bestsellers Nexon and Punch.”

    "With a strong pipeline of bookings and scheduled deliveries, we are fully geared to meet the festive demand and are optimistic about setting new records this festive season.”

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/ Tata Motors Clocks 10,000 Unit Sales On First Day Of GST 2.0 On Demand For Punch, Nexon
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes