Tata Motors clocks 10,000 unit sales on first day of GST 2.0 on demand for Punch, Nexon

Tata Motors Ltd. delivered 10,000 cars and received inquiries for 25,000 others on the first day of GST 2.0 and Navratri, underscoring the pent-up demand in the world's third-largest automotive market. The Tata Punch is among the best-selling models of Tata Motors. (Tata Motors Website)

The fact that the Nexon maker decided to pass on full benefit of GST rate cut to buyers has led to a sharp surge in showroom walk-ins, higher conversions and a growing order book, according to Amit Kamat, chief commercial officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

“Our dealerships are opening early and extending working hours to cater to the festive rush,” he said. “The response to our portfolio is phenomenal, especially for bestsellers Nexon and Punch.”

"With a strong pipeline of bookings and scheduled deliveries, we are fully geared to meet the festive demand and are optimistic about setting new records this festive season.”