Tata Motors CV hits millionth vehicle milestone at Lucknow plant

Tata Motors Ltd. has rolled its millionth commercial vehicle from its Lucknow plant, marking a significant scale-up in its production of electric and hydrogen-powered transport.

Tata Motors millionth vehicle at Lucknow is a zero-emission electric bus.

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The milestone vehicle, a zero-emission electric bus, was flagged off by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran. The achievement comes as the Mumbai-based automaker accelerates its transition toward “green mobility”, targeting net-zero emissions by 2045.

Established in 1992, the Lucknow plant has evolved from a regional assembly point into a technologically advanced production hub spread across 600 acres. It now possesses an annual production capacity of more than 100,000 vehicles, ranging from cargo trucks to passenger buses. The facility also caters to export markets in Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South America.

“The rollout of 10 lakh trucks and buses from Tata Motors’ Lucknow facility is a recognition of the state’s capabilities,” Adityanath said during the event. He noted that the facility's growth aligns with the state's ambition to become a $1 trillion economy.

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{{^usCountry}} The facility is central to Tata Motors CV’s strategy to diversify its powertrain offerings, especially since the demerger in October 2025. Beyond traditional internal combustion engines, the Lucknow site produces trucks and buses operating on battery and hydrogen powertrains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The facility is central to Tata Motors CV’s strategy to diversify its powertrain offerings, especially since the demerger in October 2025. Beyond traditional internal combustion engines, the Lucknow site produces trucks and buses operating on battery and hydrogen powertrains. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tata Motors has integrated Industry 4.0 at the site, utilising automation, robotics, and AI to optimise resource use and safety. The plant currently operates on 100% renewable energy and is certified as water-positive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tata Motors has integrated Industry 4.0 at the site, utilising automation, robotics, and AI to optimise resource use and safety. The plant currently operates on 100% renewable energy and is certified as water-positive. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The milestone is a reflection of a “longstanding partnership” with Uttar Pradesh, Chandrasekaran said, noting that the facility supports a robust ecosystem of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and ancillary industries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The milestone is a reflection of a “longstanding partnership” with Uttar Pradesh, Chandrasekaran said, noting that the facility supports a robust ecosystem of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and ancillary industries. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tushar Deep Singh ...Read More Tushar Deep Singh is a business journalist and digital editorial leader with 12 years of experience at the intersection of India’s Automotive and IT-AI sectors. Currently Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, he is building the HT Business vertical and managing the newsletters for both Livemint and HT. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle. Throughout his career, Tushar has been instrumental in scaling digital publishing operations at some of India’s largest financial news websites. His six-year tenure at Mint—the first job—saw him plunge into online media to deliver record-breaking digital engagement for Livemint.com, including 7.2 million pageviews on 2017 UP Election Results day. He held fort at Livemint during a senior-level leadership transition later that year. That won him the HT Media Star Award (Bronze) in 2017 and a Certificate of Appreciation for Editorial Excellence in 2018. As the head of the digital desk at ETTech, he curated two daily, full-stack newsletters from an editorial as well as product perspective. At NDTV Profit, he transitioned from website editor to principal correspondent, reporting on the Auto and AI-IT sectors for the TV channel and website, thereby adding yet another layer to his editorial expertise. He is a post-graduate in journalism from Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai, and a graduate from St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad. Read Less

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