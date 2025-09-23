Tata Motors' JLR extends production shutdown yet again due to cyberattack

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, the British marquee of India’s Tata Motors Ltd., has extended its production shutdown yet again due to prolonged effects of a cyberattack. A production line at Jaguar Land Rover’s factory in Solihull, UK. The JLR cyberattack has stalled production across plants in the UK, Slovakia and India for three weeks now. (Reuters)

“We’ve extended the current pause in production until Wednesday, 1 October 2025, following the cyber incident,” JLR said in a notice published on its website on Tuesday (23 September 2025). “We have made this decision to give clarity for the coming week as we build the timeline for the phased restart of our operations and continue our investigation.”

“Our teams continue to work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the NCSC (National Cyber Security Centre, UK) and law enforcement to ensure we restart in a safe and secure manner.”

JLR has been hit hard by the cyberattack, which has derailed its operations for more than three weeks now, adding to recent hurdles. JLR’s problems are also disrupting the supply chain, with suppliers struggling to cope with the fallout. JLR previously said some data may have been compromised in the hack.

The company has grappled with higher tariffs in the US, its largest market, and continued criticism over a rebrand of Jaguar, which isn’t producing any new cars until a new electric lineup is ready. The suppliers affected by the shutdown include Germany’s Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co., which manufactures exhaust systems for JLR at its plant in Nitra, Slovakia, and Slovakia’s Hollen, which ensures the quality of car parts.

JLR isn’t the only British business to suffer an IT breach this year. Marks & Spencer Group Plc faced major disruption for months, with other retailers also affected by cyberattacks.