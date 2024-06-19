 Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicles from July 1 - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicles from July 1

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2024 11:41 AM IST

Tata Motors price hike: The increase will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, and will vary as per individual model and variant.

Tata Motors said it will increase prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2%, effective July 1. The price increase is to offset the impact of rising commodity prices. It will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, and will vary as per individual model and variant, the company said. 

A Tata Motors logo installed at one of its showroom is pictured in Mumbai.(AFP)
A Tata Motors logo installed at one of its showroom is pictured in Mumbai.(AFP)

The company said in a press release, “Tata Motors strives to bring new products that captivate the imagination of GenNext customers, fuelled by state-of-the-art design and R&D centres located in India, the UK, the US, Italy, and South Korea."

It added, "By focusing on engineering and tech- enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company’s innovation efforts are focused on developing pioneering technologies that are both sustainable and suited to the evolving market and customer aspirations.”

Tata Motors, India's top automaker by revenue, had last hiked prices for its commercial vehicles by up to 2% in March.

Shares of Tata Motors have risen 26.6% so far this year and is currently down 0.2%.

News / Business / Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicles from July 1
