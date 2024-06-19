Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicles from July 1
Tata Motors price hike: The increase will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, and will vary as per individual model and variant.
Tata Motors said it will increase prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2%, effective July 1. The price increase is to offset the impact of rising commodity prices. It will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, and will vary as per individual model and variant, the company said.
Read more: Zee Entertainment shares decline over 4% after CFO Rohit Kumar Gupta resigns
The company said in a press release, “Tata Motors strives to bring new products that captivate the imagination of GenNext customers, fuelled by state-of-the-art design and R&D centres located in India, the UK, the US, Italy, and South Korea."
Read more: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath is very worried about the food we eat: ‘Is atta safe…’
It added, "By focusing on engineering and tech- enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company’s innovation efforts are focused on developing pioneering technologies that are both sustainable and suited to the evolving market and customer aspirations.”
Tata Motors, India's top automaker by revenue, had last hiked prices for its commercial vehicles by up to 2% in March.
Shares of Tata Motors have risen 26.6% so far this year and is currently down 0.2%.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.