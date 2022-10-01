Home / Business / Tata Motors total domestic sales up 44% at 80,633 units in September: Report

Tata Motors total domestic sales up 44% at 80,633 units in September: Report

business
Published on Oct 01, 2022 04:51 PM IST

Tata Motors reported an 85 per cent increase in its total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches at 47,654 units last month against 25,730 units in September 2021.

Tata Motors said its commercial vehicle dispatches in the domestic market increased by 9 per cent to 32,979 units last month(Reuters)
Tata Motors said its commercial vehicle dispatches in the domestic market increased by 9 per cent to 32,979 units last month(Reuters)
PTI | | Posted by Aryan Prakash

Tata Motors on Saturday said its total domestic sales increased by 44 per cent to 80,633 units in September.

The company had dispatched 55,988 units to dealers in September 2021.

The Mumbai-based automaker reported an 85 per cent increase in its total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches at 47,654 units last month against 25,730 units in September 2021.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said the company attained its highest ever monthly sales of 47,654 last month led by record sales of Nexon and Punch.

"With the recent launch of the Tiago EV, the company has opened new vistas and is poised to drive the mass adoption of EVs across the country. Going forward, we expect the festive season will witness strong retail on the back of improving the supply of vehicles," he added.

The company said its commercial vehicle dispatches in the domestic market increased by 9 per cent to 32,979 units last month compared to 30,258 units in September last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tata motors news tata motors update tata motors price august + 1 more
tata motors news tata motors update tata motors price august

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out