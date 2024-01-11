TCS Q3 results: Revenue surpasses expectations, yet profit falls short of estimates

Tata Consultancy Services, the country's largest software exporter on Thursday reported an 8.2 per cent growth in net profit for the December quarter at ₹11,735 crore. TCS Q3 results(Bloomberg)

The company said its revenue for the reporting quarter grew 4 per cent to ₹60,583 crore driven by strong double-digit growth in emerging markets, led by India.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The net profit for the period reached ₹11,060 crore, showing a nearly two per cent year-on-year rise, albeit impacted by legal settlement. T

The results surpassed most analyst expectations, with the British business showing an 8.1 per cent increase, offsetting a three per cent decline in North American market revenue.

"Our strong performance in a seasonally weak quarter buffeted by macroeconomic headwinds demonstrates the strength of our business model," chief executive K. Krithivasan said in a statement.

"We are seeing strong deal momentum across markets resulting in a solid order book providing visibility into our long-term growth."

ALSO READ- Infosys Q3 results: Profit misses view on weak demand, narrows sales forecast

Meanwhile second-ranked Infosys missed third-quarter profit estimates. Smaller rivals Wipro and HCLTech are set to report their earnings on Friday.

TCS said it was hard to predict a recovery in demand for IT services in the next two quarters as persistent inflation and recession fears pressure client spending in the company's key markets - the U.S. and Europe.

"From our perspective, the (macro) situation hasn't changed much," Krithivasan said.