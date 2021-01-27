IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / TCS third most valued IT services brand globally: Brand Finance
It is worthwhile to appreciate the full achievement of TCS. In 2000, TCS was not a listed company. It was not even the segment leader in India. By 2010, its market cap had grown to a creditable $25 billion and it had become the segment leader in India(REUTERS)
It is worthwhile to appreciate the full achievement of TCS. In 2000, TCS was not a listed company. It was not even the segment leader in India. By 2010, its market cap had grown to a creditable $25 billion and it had become the segment leader in India(REUTERS)
business

TCS third most valued IT services brand globally: Brand Finance

TCS has celebrated strong revenue growth as demand grows for its core transformation services and through winning deals - worth over $6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, it added.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:06 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been ranked third most-valued IT services brand globally, after Accenture and IBM, according to a report by Brand Finance.

Four Indian IT services companies -- TCS, Infosys, HCL and Wipro -- secured spots in the top-10 global tally.

"Third-ranked TCS is rapidly closing the gap with IBM following a healthy 11% brand value increase to USD 15 billion," the report by Brand Finance said.

TCS has celebrated strong revenue growth as demand grows for its core transformation services and through winning deals - worth over $6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, it added.

"With the brand benefiting from the long cycle of technology spending in its overseas markets, and the increase in spending from the financial sector in the US and European markets as the road to recovery begins, TCS will be hoping the coming year will prove even more fruitful," the report said.

Accenture retained the title of world's most valuable and strongest IT services brand with record brand value of $26 billion, while IBM continued at the second place with brand value of $16.1 billion.

The report said 'Brand value' refers to the present value of earnings specifically related to brand reputation.

"With what was a very tough 2020, led so ably by its CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, TCS has excelled itself once again. Along with 10% growth in its brand, its market cap also hit pole position in its industry and it is increasingly closing in on the top two in the IT services sector table," Brand Finance CEO (Chief Executive Officer) David Haigh said.

Rajashree R, Chief Marketing Officer at TCS, said this recognition of TCS' brand strength is a stellar reaffirmation of the continued trust that customers have placed in the company.

"We are proud and excited to embark on the next phase of our growth, building on our beliefs, and harnessing the passion, dedication and strength of our 469,000 associates who are the true custodians of Brand TCS," he added.

The report noted that Infosys has overtaken Cognizant at the fourth spot, following a 19% brand value increase to $8.4 billion. Cognizant has suffered a 6% brand value loss of $8 billion. The Bengaluru-based company has entered the "Big 4 of IT services brands globally and making it the fastest growing brand in the top 10", it added.

"Even before the pandemic, Infosys' leadership recognised the importance of focusing on its service offering, including data security and cloud services. This focus, paired with key acquisitions to bolster the brand's end-to-end customer experience offerings, has propelled Infosys to a position where it consistently wins larger consulting, data management and cloud service projects," the report said.

HCL was at the seventh spot, while Wipro ranked ninth in the tally.

Tech Mahindra saw 11% brand value growth to $2.3 billion that has enabled the brand to jump to the 15th spot in this year's ranking as it continues to work towards accelerated growth through building on its healthy pipeline deals and embracing new 5G opportunities, the report said.

"Being recognised as one of the fastest growing organisation globally is a true testimony of our collective spirit of resilience...At Tech Mahindra, we took this challenge on war footing to ensure business continuity and enhanced customer experience through innovative and purpose-driven initiatives, while also living up to our promise of delivering 'Connected World and Connected Experiences'," Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing at Tech Mahindra, said.

LTI was named as the sector's fastest growing with 37% brand value growth to $982 million (ranked 21) by the report.

"For the last five years, LTI has consistently delivered double digit growth year-on-year and shows no signs of slowing down. As a young brand, it is rising quickly within a highly competitive space, and is fast becoming one of the most exciting challenger brands within the sector," it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tcs
app
Close
e-paper
The benchmark S&amp;P BSE Sensex gained 0.6% to 49,177.99 by 0353 GMT.(Mint file photo)
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.6% to 49,177.99 by 0353 GMT.(Mint file photo)
business

Indices close in red: Sensex falls 937 points, Nifty below 14,000

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Sensex sheds 937 points; Nifty ends below 14,000 dragged by banks, metal stocks
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under an adverse economic scenario considered by the IMF, the world’s banks would fall $420 billion below regulatory capital requirements.(Reuters file photo)
Under an adverse economic scenario considered by the IMF, the world’s banks would fall $420 billion below regulatory capital requirements.(Reuters file photo)
business

IMF favours extension of pandemic support, thrust on infra investment in Budget

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:32 PM IST
On Tuesday, the IMF projected an impressive 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021. While this is attributable to the stronger than expected recovery, Gopinath said India still has some distance to go.
READ FULL STORY
Close
European Union (EU) flags outside the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium.(Bloomberg)
European Union (EU) flags outside the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium.(Bloomberg)
business

European economy lags behind China and US on pandemic recovery

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:23 PM IST
  • That was the upshot of the International Monetary Fund’s forecasts on Tuesday, which downgraded the growth outlook for 2021 across Europe and underscored a generally poorer performance compared with China and the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The European Commission in its 2014 decision said Goldman Sachs, as the parent company, had decisive influence over Prysmian. A lower EU tribunal in 2018 backed its argument.(REUTERS)
The European Commission in its 2014 decision said Goldman Sachs, as the parent company, had decisive influence over Prysmian. A lower EU tribunal in 2018 backed its argument.(REUTERS)
business

Goldman Sachs loses legal fight against EU cartel fine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:15 PM IST
Its penalty included a joint fine of 37.3 million euros with Goldman Sachs, which had acquired the Italian company via one of its private equity funds in 2005 but has since sold its holding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is worthwhile to appreciate the full achievement of TCS. In 2000, TCS was not a listed company. It was not even the segment leader in India. By 2010, its market cap had grown to a creditable $25 billion and it had become the segment leader in India(REUTERS)
It is worthwhile to appreciate the full achievement of TCS. In 2000, TCS was not a listed company. It was not even the segment leader in India. By 2010, its market cap had grown to a creditable $25 billion and it had become the segment leader in India(REUTERS)
business

TCS third most valued IT services brand globally: Brand Finance

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:06 PM IST
TCS has celebrated strong revenue growth as demand grows for its core transformation services and through winning deals - worth over $6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, it added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oil has jumped almost 50% since the end of October but the rally has faltered recently on concerns about the near-term demand outlook due to Covid-19. China is facing a resurgent outbreak, there are fears about virus variants, while the UK became the first nation in Europe with 100,000 deaths. (Representative Image)(Reuters/ File photo)
Oil has jumped almost 50% since the end of October but the rally has faltered recently on concerns about the near-term demand outlook due to Covid-19. China is facing a resurgent outbreak, there are fears about virus variants, while the UK became the first nation in Europe with 100,000 deaths. (Representative Image)(Reuters/ File photo)
business

Oil advances after report points to declining US stockpiles

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Futures climbed 0.7% after slipping on Tuesday. The American Petroleum institute reported inventories fell by 5.27 million barrels last week, according to people familiar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both long term goals such as retirement and short term goals such as a vacation abroad can be easily achieved with a judicious mix of debt and equity mutual funds specific to each goal.
Both long term goals such as retirement and short term goals such as a vacation abroad can be easily achieved with a judicious mix of debt and equity mutual funds specific to each goal.
business

Understanding financial freedom from the eyes of millennials

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Given that millennials tend to steer clear of investment avenues that do not afford flexibility and ease of managing, it is unsurprising that more and more millennials are gravitating towards mutual fund investments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Short-term bond yields surged, with yields on debt maturing in 2025 jumping 24 basis points this month.(Bloomberg File Photo)
Short-term bond yields surged, with yields on debt maturing in 2025 jumping 24 basis points this month.(Bloomberg File Photo)
business

Bonds head for losses on PM Modi’s near-record debt sales

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:41 AM IST
The relentless supply of sovereign debt has been the biggest hurdle for Indian bonds this fiscal year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSE building in Mumbai (PTI)
BSE building in Mumbai (PTI)
business

Sensex opens 210 points lower at over 48,000; Nifty opens at over 14,000

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:30 AM IST
On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints, NTPC and Bajaj FinServ were major losers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California, US(REUTERS)
A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California, US(REUTERS)
business

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:04 AM IST
The company's shares rose 5% in extended trading after gaining about 41% in 2020 as COVID-19 shifted computing to areas where the software maker has bet big.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Proceeds will be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds maturing next year. (HT)
Proceeds will be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds maturing next year. (HT)
business

Adani Ports to raise $500mn through bonds

, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:58 AM IST
  • The proceeds of the bond sale would be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds of a similar amount maturing next year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore(Reuters)
An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore(Reuters)
business

IT companies eye large deals to boost revenue

, Livemint, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:54 AM IST
  • HCL Technologies Ltd said it signed 13 new ‘transformational’ deals in the December quarter, aided by momentum in its digital, cloud, and products and platform segments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers on contract for Indian Railways, erect infrastructure for drawing electric cable lines over railway tracks for use by locomotives on the outskirts of Bangalore. (AFP)
Workers on contract for Indian Railways, erect infrastructure for drawing electric cable lines over railway tracks for use by locomotives on the outskirts of Bangalore. (AFP)
business

Q3 earnings trends indicate robust recovery for India Inc

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:46 AM IST
  • Net sales of 166 BSE-listed cos grew 10.47% from a year ago during Q3.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FY21 upgrade for India is because mobility came back much faster than expected. (HT Archive)
The FY21 upgrade for India is because mobility came back much faster than expected. (HT Archive)
business

India’s economy to shrink by 8% in FY’21, says IMF

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:37 AM IST
  • India’s September quarter GDP estimate, at -7.5% after -23.9% in the June quarter, positively surprised analysts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, unveiled Shorts in mid-September, describing the videos as "a new way to express yourself in 15 seconds or less."(Reuters representative image)
YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, unveiled Shorts in mid-September, describing the videos as "a new way to express yourself in 15 seconds or less."(Reuters representative image)
business

YouTube shorts eyes TikTok competition with 3.5 billion daily views in India

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:21 AM IST
  • The new format is seen as a way for Google to compete with Gen Z-favorite TikTok, which currently has 700 million users worldwide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP