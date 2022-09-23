TCS to resume work from office: 3 days every week mandatory for all

IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has called back its employees and asked them to resume working from office for at least three days a week.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, several corporate offices had allowed employees to work from home out of concern for transmitting the infection. Most of them have gradually opened up their premises for physical office again.

A spokesperson of TCS told The Times of India that the company's "vision to transition to the 25X25 model" is being followed, and they are working in a staged manner to get the workers back to the office.

The ‘25x25 model’ was announced by CEO Rajesh Gopinathan in May 2020, following the implementation of the work-from-home model. It refers to the strategy that calls for only 25% of employees to be expected to work from home by 2025. He reportedly said recently that the model has to be used in a more controlled way.

“As part of our return to office initiative, all TCSers are expected to work from office at least three days in a week,” read an email from TCS to its employees, according to reports.

