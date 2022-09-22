Tata group airlines Air India, Vistara, AirAsia ink MoU for sustainable aviation

Tata group airlines – Air India, AirAsia India and Vistara (Tata SIA Airlines), on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Indian Institute of Petroleum to collaborate and work together on the research, development, and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), officials said.

“The MOU outlines the intent of the signatories to work together in a variety of other areas related to sustainable aviation,” an Air India spokesperson said adding the focus of the MoU is to explore Single Reactor HEFA (fuels) Technology for Drop-in liquid Sustainable Aviation and Automotive Fuel (DILSAAF).

This comes two days after civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stressed on carbon neutrality.

“Civil aviation is a highly visible sector, it’s a very high-profile sector which attracts a lot of attention, but if you look at its contribution to greenhouse gases and carbon emissions...it’s very small... 2% of carbon emissions of the world,” he had said on Tuesday.

The minister also revealed that India will have over 90 carbon- neutral airports by 2024.

The impact of continued use of petroleum-derived fuel for aviation is considerable with greenhouse gas and carbon emissions being of significant concern across the globe.

SAF is made from sustainable resources, such as forestry and agricultural waste and used cooking oil and can be blended with fossil jet fuel to reduce emissions.

“It can be added with no changes needed to the aircraft,” an Air India official said.

“The collaboration on Sustainable Aviation Fuels is being coordinated by Tata Sustainability Group (TSG) working closely with the Tata Airline Companies and CSIR-IIP. The Tata Group recently outlined a transformative vision on sustainability which envisages the Group becoming Net Zero by 2045. The Tata group has been ranked as the top,” the spokesperson added.

CSIR - Indian Institute of Petroleum is located at Dehradun and dedicated to R&D in the hydrocarbon sector. The TSG serves as a centre of excellence and a nodal resource on sustainability for Tata group companies.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the aviation industry’s net-zero carbon emissions target is focused on delivering maximum reduction in emissions at source, with the adoption of SAF contributing around 65% of reduction in emissions.

It has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions from their operations by 2050 in line with the objectives of the Paris agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

