Tech Mahindra's Q4 profit falls 26% as clients reduce spending

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Apr 27, 2023 04:43 PM IST

Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported a 27 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter at 1,179.8 crore.

Employees walk outside the cafeteria in the Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi.(REUTERS)

The fifth largest IT services company by revenues had reported a post-tax net profit of 1,637.9 crore in the year-ago period.

For FY23, its net profit came at 5,137.6 crore as against 5,794.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income increased to 14,023.7 crore as against 12,436.1 crore in the year-ago period, while expenses jumped to 12,493.8 crore as against R$ 10,567.3 crore in the year-ago period.

