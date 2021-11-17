Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Tesla CEO Elon Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
business

Tesla CEO Elon Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes

Musk acquired 2.1 million shares worth $2.2 billion at the Tuesday closing price and sold 934,091 for $973 million to pay taxes, the SEC filings showed.
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk began selling shares last week after floating the idea in a Twitter poll.(Reuters)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Reuters |

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk sold another $973 million in stock to pay taxes after exercising options on Tuesday, filings showed after the electric vehicle maker's shares rebounded during regular trade.

Musk acquired 2.1 million shares worth $2.2 billion at the Tuesday closing price and sold 934,091 for $973 million to pay taxes, the SEC filings showed.

In a sector surge spearheaded by Rivian Automotive Inc and Lucid Group Inc, Tesla Inc rose 4.1% to close at $1,054.73, leaving its market capitalization down about $187 billion since before Musk began selling shares last week.

Rivian's stock jumped 15%, with the EV maker now up over 120% since its initial public offer last Wednesday.

Rivian disclosed in a filing on Tuesday that its underwriters bought 22.95 million additional shares, boosting the total size of the IPO. Including those shares, Rivian's market capitalization rose to $153 billion, overtaking Volkswagen AG by $14 billion and making the Irvine, California, company the world's third-most valuable carmaker. Tesla market cap eclipses that of top 8 rival carmakers combined.

RELATED STORIES

Lucid surged nearly 24% after it said reservations for its cars rose to 13,000 in the third quarter and that it is confident it will produce 20,000 of its upcoming Lucid Air sedans in 2022.

The gain in Lucid's shares elevated its stock market value to $90 billion, overtaking Ford Motor Co and leaving it $1 billion short of General Motors Co.

Over the past week, Musk has sold about 8.2 million Tesla shares for around $8.8 billion. Those sales fulfill almost half of his pledge on Twitter to sell 10% of his stake in Tesla.

Musk began selling shares last week after floating the idea in a Twitter poll.

With electric-car makers increasingly in demand on Wall Street, Tesla's stock has surged more than 150% in the past 12 months.

"There's still plenty of buying interest because I still think ultimately investors are viewing this as a phase and viewing pullbacks as an opportunity," said Craig Erlam, senior market economist at OANDA.

"If you ask me where the share price is going to be six months from now, 12 months from now? I'd say it's more likely to be 20% higher than 20% lower."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk tesla
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

72 planes, $9 billion: Akasa Air orders Boeing 737 MAX jets

Frida Kahlo painting sells for a record $35 million

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating, retains negative outlook

Bitcoin's Taproot upgrade: Why it's a ‘game changer’ for the cryptocurrency
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP