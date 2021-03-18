IND USA
While the previous ceiling of less than 50,000 pounds meant most Model 3 variants got the aid, none will qualify under the new rule.(Reuters file photo)
Tesla to miss out on UK subsidy as government lowers price cap

UK transport authorities on Thursday cut a purchasing bonus for electric cars, vans and trucks to 2,500 pounds ($3,491) from 3,000 pounds, and lowered the price of models qualifying to less than 35,000 pounds.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:05 PM IST

Tesla Inc. customers in the UK will have to pay more for Model 3s after the country lowered a cap determining which electric vehicles qualify for subsidies.

UK transport authorities on Thursday cut a purchasing bonus for electric cars, vans and trucks to 2,500 pounds ($3,491) from 3,000 pounds, and lowered the price of models qualifying to less than 35,000 pounds. While the previous ceiling of less than 50,000 pounds meant most Model 3 variants got the aid, none will qualify under the new rule.

The UK government has been under pressure to plug a hole in the country’s finances left by the pandemic. It argues that buyers of higher-priced EVs can afford to make the switch from combustion-engine cars even without the aid, and that the number of battery-powered models costing less than 35,000 pounds has increased almost 50% since 2019.

The auto industry balked at the decision, saying the cut to subsidies is the wrong move as registrations continue to plunge amid shuttered showrooms and economic damage caused by the virus. The European industry’s trade group this week reported the worst February for new-car registrations since 2013, with the UK auto market shrinking 36%.

“This sends the wrong message to the consumer, especially private customers, and to an industry challenged to meet the government’s ambition to be a world leader in the transition to zero emission mobility,” Mike Hawes, chief executive officer of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said in a statement.


Tesla to miss out on UK subsidy as government lowers price cap

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:05 PM IST
UK transport authorities on Thursday cut a purchasing bonus for electric cars, vans and trucks to 2,500 pounds ($3,491) from 3,000 pounds, and lowered the price of models qualifying to less than 35,000 pounds.
With goal-based investing, you can assign values to your goals and this can pave the way for your financial resources to be utilised in an efficient and optimum manner.
business

The importance of goal-based investing for wealth creation

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Goal setting isn’t just essential when it comes to reaching higher professional echelons. When it comes to money management goalposts can play a critical role in ensuring that you maintain financial discipline and your saving and investment strategies are not going awry.
BSE sensex(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex plunges over 500 points at 49,216.52, Nifty down by 163.45 points

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • The benchmark indexes have fallen every day so far this week.
A passerby watches an electronic stock indicator in Tokyo. Asian stock markets tumbled amid fears the US may be heading back into recession and Europe's debt crisis is worsening. The sell-off follows the biggest one-day points decline on Wall Street since the 2008 financial crisis.
business

Asian markets rally on Fed growth, rate outlook

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:21 PM IST
With growth already expected to burst higher this year, huge stimulus spending kicking in and vaccines being rolled out, investors have in recent weeks grown worried about a surge in inflation that could force the central bank to reconsider its dovish stance.
Gold prices slipped by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>252 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,155 per 10 grams.(Reuters image)
business

Gold price slightly up at 45,270; silver rises by over 1,000

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:38 PM IST
In the previous session, gold closed at 44,840 per 10 gram and silver at 67,227 per kg.
The issue received bids of more than 11.7 million shares against over 2.9 million shares on offer, PTI reported citing an NSE update.(iStock)
business

Nazara Technologies issue on offer. Check IPO status

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:45 AM IST
At the end of day 1, the mobile gaming platform IPO was subscribed four times.
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
business

Sensex 350 points higher at 50,161, Nifty at 14,800 in opening trade

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Sensex 350 points higher at 50,161, Nifty at 14,800 in opening trade
Vistara is in talks with Boeing to add a rest compartment for crew in some 787-9 planes it will receive in the next few years, which will let the carrier start non-stop flights on long-haul routes.(Mint Archive)
business

Vistara to upgrade 787-9s for long haul

By Rhik Kundu, Livemint, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:34 AM IST
  • Vistara currently flies the two wide-body Dreamliners to select international destinations, including London, as well as on domestic routes. Vistara has also an option to order four more 787-9 planes.
A woman seen speaking on her mobile phone in front of the logo of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) painted on a wall outside its office in Kolkata in this file photo from 2017. (REUTERS)
business

BSNL eyes 4G rollout in 18-24 months: Dhotre

By Rhik Kundu, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:25 AM IST
  • BSNL had invited expressions of interest on January 1 seeking prior registration or proof of concept from Indian telecom equipment manufacturers interested in participating in its upcoming 4G tender, Dhotre said.
Most banks do not provide a break-up of their stressed loan book between retail and corporate segments.(HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)
business

Private lenders see retail stress build up

By Shayan Ghosh, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • Private banks have a higher share of unsecured loans, or loans that are disbursed without any collateral in their books as compared to their state-owned peers—one possible reason behind their higher retail stress.
Home Town - One-stop destination for home solution from Future group. The store is located at Rajarhaat New Town, Kolkata. (Indranil Bhoumik/Mint)
business

Future urges Singapore tribunal to modify order to exclude FRL

By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:18 AM IST
  • Future group has realised that Future Retail cannot proceed with the deal owing to the SIAC order.
Tech Mahindra has also acquired several companies to boost its offerings, says MD and CEO CP Gurnani(MINT)
business

‘Acquisitions are vital to Tech Mahindra’s strategy’

By Ayushman Baruah, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:14 AM IST
  • Tech Mahindra chief executive and managing director CP Gurnani shares his views on the demand environment, deal pipeline and inorganic growth strategy.
CAG has been requesting for unrestricted access to GST-related data of all taxpayers from the GST Network (GSTN) servers for the purpose of audit, citing its constitutional and legal requirements.( AFP)
business

CAG could get more access to taxpayers’ data

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:52 AM IST
  • The issue is before the GST Council, which is expected to take a view on this matter soon.
A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo(Reuters)
business

Facebook starts to remove recommendations for political, social groups globally

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:58 PM IST
It also said it would show rule-breaking groups' content lower in members' news feeds and temporarily stop repeat rule-breaking members from being able to post or create new groups.
In an interview on Tuesday, Tom Alison, Facebook's vice president of engineering, said Facebook was aggressively investing in groups.(Reuters File Photo )
business

Facebook to stop recommending political and social groups to users globally

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:39 PM IST
  • Newly created groups on any topic would need to wait 21 days before becoming eligible for recommendation in order to give Facebook time to understand how a group would operate.
