Tesla to miss out on UK subsidy as government lowers price cap
Tesla Inc. customers in the UK will have to pay more for Model 3s after the country lowered a cap determining which electric vehicles qualify for subsidies.
UK transport authorities on Thursday cut a purchasing bonus for electric cars, vans and trucks to 2,500 pounds ($3,491) from 3,000 pounds, and lowered the price of models qualifying to less than 35,000 pounds. While the previous ceiling of less than 50,000 pounds meant most Model 3 variants got the aid, none will qualify under the new rule.
The UK government has been under pressure to plug a hole in the country’s finances left by the pandemic. It argues that buyers of higher-priced EVs can afford to make the switch from combustion-engine cars even without the aid, and that the number of battery-powered models costing less than 35,000 pounds has increased almost 50% since 2019.
The auto industry balked at the decision, saying the cut to subsidies is the wrong move as registrations continue to plunge amid shuttered showrooms and economic damage caused by the virus. The European industry’s trade group this week reported the worst February for new-car registrations since 2013, with the UK auto market shrinking 36%.
“This sends the wrong message to the consumer, especially private customers, and to an industry challenged to meet the government’s ambition to be a world leader in the transition to zero emission mobility,” Mike Hawes, chief executive officer of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said in a statement.
Tesla to miss out on UK subsidy as government lowers price cap
The importance of goal-based investing for wealth creation
Sensex plunges over 500 points at 49,216.52, Nifty down by 163.45 points
- The benchmark indexes have fallen every day so far this week.
Asian markets rally on Fed growth, rate outlook
Gold price slightly up at ₹45,270; silver rises by over ₹1,000
Nazara Technologies issue on offer. Check IPO status
Sensex 350 points higher at 50,161, Nifty at 14,800 in opening trade
Vistara to upgrade 787-9s for long haul
- Vistara currently flies the two wide-body Dreamliners to select international destinations, including London, as well as on domestic routes. Vistara has also an option to order four more 787-9 planes.
BSNL eyes 4G rollout in 18-24 months: Dhotre
- BSNL had invited expressions of interest on January 1 seeking prior registration or proof of concept from Indian telecom equipment manufacturers interested in participating in its upcoming 4G tender, Dhotre said.
Private lenders see retail stress build up
- Private banks have a higher share of unsecured loans, or loans that are disbursed without any collateral in their books as compared to their state-owned peers—one possible reason behind their higher retail stress.
Future urges Singapore tribunal to modify order to exclude FRL
- Future group has realised that Future Retail cannot proceed with the deal owing to the SIAC order.
‘Acquisitions are vital to Tech Mahindra’s strategy’
- Tech Mahindra chief executive and managing director CP Gurnani shares his views on the demand environment, deal pipeline and inorganic growth strategy.
CAG could get more access to taxpayers’ data
- The issue is before the GST Council, which is expected to take a view on this matter soon.
Facebook starts to remove recommendations for political, social groups globally
Facebook to stop recommending political and social groups to users globally
- Newly created groups on any topic would need to wait 21 days before becoming eligible for recommendation in order to give Facebook time to understand how a group would operate.