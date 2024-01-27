The Blue Box sees Sumaira Shaikh, Shalmali Kholghade, Aashti Miller at KGAF draws us into the spirit of Mumbai, and how!

VMPL HT Image

New Delhi [India], January 27: The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival's Antiquity Natural Mineral Water and The Plated Project presents a sneak peek into a world of discovery through the platform of Antiquity Discoveries at The Blue Box pop up venue at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Mumbai. The panel that started this move featured architect-artist Aashti Miller, Chitresh Sinha and Indrani Bhuyan.

The Blue Box is an immersive multi-sensory art exhibit that lets you take a flight of discovery and explore the city through a heron's view. The viewer can explore the juxtaposition of the old and the new, of art and technology, of places and objects that define the soul of the city.

Elaborates Aashti Miller, "What really excited me is that it is about discovering something new. I always like when projects take conventional or done-to-death subjects and turn them into something else. This project was super fun for me and something that I had never done before. The whole futuristic idea of turning it into an interactive installation was a dream come true for me. I have always wanted to do that with my work. As an architect I like to think of my work as more three-dimensional than two-dimensional, so literally seeing it come alive in an interactive three-dimensional format was something amazing.

"Here, you experience three artworks; the one on display changes with the time of day, and that makes it an experience that you would visit more than once."

The Blue Box also featured Decibel screening and discussion with architect-turned-sculptor Arzan Khambatta.

Stand-up comedians Mohammad Hussain, Aman Jotwani and Sumaira Shaikh will be again at at The Blue Box with Jet Set Go on Jan 27, 2-3 pm.

The much awaited Mastering the Airwaves

Will feature RJ Rohit Varghese in conversation with RJ Akshaya Iyer as they delve into the essence of radio's enduring relevance in today's fast-paced world, exploring its unique ability to connect, entertain, and stay authentic amidst the digital age. Uncover the magic of radio on

Sunday, 28th January from

4-5 pm.

AI and its impact on Creativity and Creators

will feature an engaging conversation with industry experts as they delve into the world of art and tech with Singer-Songwriter, Shalmali Kholgade and Singer Raghav Meatle, Musician-Actor Sherrin Varghese (Band of Boys), Senior Advocate IP and Copyright Himanshu Bagai and Songwriter, Actor-Screenwriter-Film Director Mayur Puri. Jan 28, 11-1 noon.

All this and much more at The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival's Antiquity Natural Mineral Water and The Plated Project. Be there!

