Home / Business / The changing profile of new civil service recruits

ByNishant Ranjan
Jun 15, 2023 12:33 AM IST

The top three candidates in the merit list of the 2022 Civil Services Exam, announced recently were women who studied economics, commerce and engineering.

An HT analysis of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) annual reports shows that Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia and Uma Harathin N, who secured the first, second and third positions respectively, are representative of the changing profile of India’s young civil servants in a slightly counter-intuitive way. Here are five charts which explain this in detail.

Aspirants queue for UPSC preliminary exam in Delhi.
