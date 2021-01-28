IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / The spread of Covid-19 led to a surge in orders for factory robots
Technological advances -- such as improved vision, mobility and end-of-arm tools for grabbing objects -- have expanded the uses for automation.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Technological advances -- such as improved vision, mobility and end-of-arm tools for grabbing objects -- have expanded the uses for automation.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

The spread of Covid-19 led to a surge in orders for factory robots

  • The need for automation became apparent outside the auto industry as workforces were hobbled by coronavirus, making it difficult to keep up with demand. Sales rose in some industries as household income that would have been spent on restaurants and entertainment went instead to consumer goods.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:14 PM IST

Orders for robots soared in North America at year-end as manufacturers attempted to grapple with the rising toll of Covid-19 and avoid putting employees at risk.

Companies ordered 9,972 robots in the fourth quarter, up 64% from a year earlier. That lifted the annual total to 31,044 units, up 3.5%, the Association for Advancing Automation reported Thursday. And for the first time, automakers didn’t lead demand.

“The pandemic has created a sense of urgency for manufacturing companies to invest in automation like never before,” said Mike Cicco, chief executive officer of the Americas unit of Fanuc Corp., a Japanese robot maker.

The need for automation became apparent outside the auto industry as workforces were hobbled by coronavirus infections, making it difficult to keep up with demand. Sales rose in some industries as household income that would have been spent on restaurants and entertainment went instead to consumer goods. Robot orders in food and consumer goods, life sciences, and plastics and rubber industries all rose more than 50% last year.

Technological advances -- such as improved vision, mobility and end-of-arm tools for grabbing objects -- have expanded the uses for automation. Machine learning, meanwhile, has made it much easier to program robots for complex tasks that couldn’t be done before, such as preparing food.

It wasn’t long ago that almost all robots were fenced in to keep humans safe. Now, with sensors that stop the machines when people approach, more robots are working alongside employees.

“The automation competence level in general industry has grown, and that matured into greater demand,” said John Bubnikovich, chief regional officer for North America at Germany’s Kuka AG.

Most of last year’s gain in orders came in the second half. In the first, North American robot orders dropped 18% as companies struggled to understand the impact of the lockdowns. Then demand accelerated, with the final three months of the year registering the second strongest quarter ever, behind the fourth quarter of 2016.

FedEx Corp. in March installed four robots in a pilot program at its Express unit in Memphis, Tennessee, to pick small packages of different sizes and shapes from a bin and put them on a conveyor for sorting.

With the robots handling as many as 1,300 packages an hour, FedEx workers are freed up to do more complex work, such as correcting addresses and dealing with delays, Aaron Prather, senior technical adviser at FedEx Express, said in an October presentation. FedEx plans to add more robots this year, he said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
robot arm automation fedex corp. coronavirus pandemic
app
Close
e-paper
The airline's total income declined 50% year-on-year to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,142 crore in the third quarter, IndiGo said in a statement.(HT Archive)
The airline's total income declined 50% year-on-year to 5,142 crore in the third quarter, IndiGo said in a statement.(HT Archive)
business

IndiGo posts 620 crore net loss in Q3

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:24 PM IST
In the June and September quarter this fiscal, the airline had incurred a net loss of 2,884 crore and 1,194 crore, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Technological advances -- such as improved vision, mobility and end-of-arm tools for grabbing objects -- have expanded the uses for automation.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Technological advances -- such as improved vision, mobility and end-of-arm tools for grabbing objects -- have expanded the uses for automation.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

The spread of Covid-19 led to a surge in orders for factory robots

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • The need for automation became apparent outside the auto industry as workforces were hobbled by coronavirus, making it difficult to keep up with demand. Sales rose in some industries as household income that would have been spent on restaurants and entertainment went instead to consumer goods.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The gold was kept in safes and vaults of the Surana Corporation under the CBI’s lock and seal. (HT Photo)
The gold was kept in safes and vaults of the Surana Corporation under the CBI’s lock and seal. (HT Photo)
business

Fall in gold prices continues for fifth day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:32 PM IST
The global markets are also witnessing decline in the prices of gold on the back of a stronger dollar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook had to pause its integration with Giphy in June last year.(REUTERS)
Facebook had to pause its integration with Giphy in June last year.(REUTERS)
business

UK opens investigation of Facebook’s purchase of Giphy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The Competition and Markets Authority is increasingly voicing concerns about internet giants swallowing up smaller firms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Existence of a large number of players in the home loan market shows that ICICI Bank cannot operate independently in the market(Hemant Mishra/ Mint file photo)
Existence of a large number of players in the home loan market shows that ICICI Bank cannot operate independently in the market(Hemant Mishra/ Mint file photo)
business

Competition Commission dismisses complaint against ICICI Bank

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:28 PM IST
  • In its order passed on Wednesday, the regulator said the allegations of abuse of dominance specifically relate to arbitrary increase in interest rate on home loan and increase in tenure of home loan by the bank on the basis of one-sided conditions in the loan agreement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In China, GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. were the most-traded US names.(Reuters file photo)
In China, GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. were the most-traded US names.(Reuters file photo)
business

GameStop’s wild ride has Indian retail traders joining in

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:00 PM IST
GameStop has exploded onto trading screens with the stock up more than 1,700% this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)(AP)
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)(AP)
business

Global stocks soured by Wall Street sell-off and 'vaccine nationalism'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Wall Street on Wednesday suffered its biggest one-day percentage drop in three months as the S&P500 index and Nasdaq Composite fell 2.6%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Toyota cars at a dealership in West London are pictured as it remains closed during lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19. (REUTERS)
Toyota cars at a dealership in West London are pictured as it remains closed during lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19. (REUTERS)
business

Toyota unseats Volkswagen to become the world’s top-selling automaker

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Toyota’s group sales, which include those of its subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., for the year were 9.53 million units, the company said Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airbus and Boeing declined to comment, saying the WTO report is currently confidential.(Reuters file photo)
Airbus and Boeing declined to comment, saying the WTO report is currently confidential.(Reuters file photo)
business

Boeing gets US government approval to offer F-15EX to India

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Ankur Kanaglekar, director, India Fighters Lead, Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said discussions on the F-15EX had taken place earlier between the two governments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A man stands in front of a wall of iPhones cases in the new Apple flagship store on its opening day in Sanlitun in Beijing, China, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A man stands in front of a wall of iPhones cases in the new Apple flagship store on its opening day in Sanlitun in Beijing, China, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments, Huawei in freefall

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, unsurprisingly, suffered the most pain, with shipments tumbling a record 42.4% to 32.3 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gold demand in value terms in 2020, witnessed a decline of 14% and stood at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,88,280 crore, compared to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,17,770 crore in 2019, according to the WGC data. (Representative Image)(HT Photo)
Gold demand in value terms in 2020, witnessed a decline of 14% and stood at 1,88,280 crore, compared to 2,17,770 crore in 2019, according to the WGC data. (Representative Image)(HT Photo)
business

India's gold demand down 35% in 2020; rebound in 2021 likely

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:21 PM IST
India's gold demand fell by 35.34% to 446.4 tonne in 2020. In 2019, the total gold demand was 690.4 tonne, according to the WGC's 2020 Gold Demand Trends report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A customer looks at automobiles.(Bloomberg)
A customer looks at automobiles.(Bloomberg)
business

Auto sector going through long-term structural slowdown: SIAM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:15 PM IST
The auto industry has been facing headwinds even before the Covid-19 pandemic derailed the entire sector last year, a research conducted by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has revealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A GameStop store in Emeryville, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. GameStop Corp.'s�breathtaking ascent showed no sign of slowing Wednesday, with bullish day traders keeping the upper hand over short sellers who started to capitulate. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
A GameStop store in Emeryville, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. GameStop Corp.'s�breathtaking ascent showed no sign of slowing Wednesday, with bullish day traders keeping the upper hand over short sellers who started to capitulate. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
business

What is GameStop? All you need to know about Reddit-driven stock market play

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Amateur or small retail investors with their 'dumb money' are playing the real game on Reddit under a community named wallstreetbets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TikTok is among the 59 Chinese apps that have been banned. (File photo)
TikTok is among the 59 Chinese apps that have been banned. (File photo)
business

Chinese app TikTok cuts jobs in India following ban

AP, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:33 AM IST
  • China says New Delhi has been using national security as an excuse to prohibit Chinese mobile apps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.11 against the American currency. Representational image.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.11 against the American currency. Representational image.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Rupee falls 21 paise to 73.13 against US dollar in early trade

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:45 AM IST
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.13 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 21 paise over its previous close.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP