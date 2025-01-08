Menu Explore
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025

These 6 mutual funds delivered over 15% annual returns over last 10 years

Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jan 08, 2025

A value mutual fund is a scheme that invests at least 65% of the invested amount in stocks that are undervalued but expected to perform well over time.

Multiple value schemes have also delivered over 15% annualised return in the past 10 years.(Representational Image/Pexels)

Multiple such value schemes have also delivered over 15% annualised return in the past 10 years. The following are six examples.

Value funds10-year-returns (%)AUM ( crore)
JM Value Fund17.521,071.88
HSBC Value Fund16.8313,462.85
Nippon India Value Fund16.008,496.36
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund15.2648,439.21
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund15.229,897.05
Tata Equity PE Fund15.048,474.22

Source: Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data as of January 7, 2025

The highest return was from JM Value Fund at 17.52% over a ten year period.

The others are from HSBC Value Fund at 16.83%, Nippon India Value Fund at 16%, ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund at 15.26%, Bandhan Sterling Value Fund at 15.22%, and Tata Equity PE Fund at 15.04% return.

However, ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund is the largest fund among them all with assets under management (AUM) of 48,439.21 crore, while JM Value Fund which also delivered the highest return is the smallest fund at Rs1,071.88 crore.

Mutual fund houses either offer a value fund or a contra fund, as per a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular on categorisation and rationalisation of mutual fund schemes.

Wednesday, January 08, 2025
