These 6 mutual funds delivered over 15% annual returns over last 10 years
A value mutual fund is a scheme that invests at least 65% of the invested amount in stocks that are undervalued but expected to perform well over time.
Multiple such value schemes have also delivered over 15% annualised return in the past 10 years. The following are six examples.
|Value funds
|10-year-returns (%)
|AUM ( ₹crore)
|JM Value Fund
|17.52
|1,071.88
|HSBC Value Fund
|16.83
|13,462.85
|Nippon India Value Fund
|16.00
|8,496.36
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|15.26
|48,439.21
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|15.22
|9,897.05
|Tata Equity PE Fund
|15.04
|8,474.22
Source: Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data as of January 7, 2025
The highest return was from JM Value Fund at 17.52% over a ten year period.
The others are from HSBC Value Fund at 16.83%, Nippon India Value Fund at 16%, ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund at 15.26%, Bandhan Sterling Value Fund at 15.22%, and Tata Equity PE Fund at 15.04% return.
However, ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund is the largest fund among them all with assets under management (AUM) of ₹48,439.21 crore, while JM Value Fund which also delivered the highest return is the smallest fund at Rs1,071.88 crore.
Mutual fund houses either offer a value fund or a contra fund, as per a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular on categorisation and rationalisation of mutual fund schemes.