These 6 mutual funds delivered over 15% annual returns over last 10 years

A value mutual fund is a scheme that invests at least 65% of the invested amount in stocks that are undervalued but expected to perform well over time. Multiple value schemes have also delivered over 15% annualised return in the past 10 years.(Representational Image/Pexels)

Multiple such value schemes have also delivered over 15% annualised return in the past 10 years. The following are six examples.

Also Read: Mahindra announces prices for new BE 6 and XEV 9e: See full details

Value funds 10-year-returns (%) AUM ( ₹ crore) JM Value Fund 17.52 1,071.88 HSBC Value Fund 16.83 13,462.85 Nippon India Value Fund 16.00 8,496.36 ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund 15.26 48,439.21 Bandhan Sterling Value Fund 15.22 9,897.05 Tata Equity PE Fund 15.04 8,474.22

Source: Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data as of January 7, 2025

The highest return was from JM Value Fund at 17.52% over a ten year period.

Also Read: CES 2025: Lenovo unveils Thinkbook with a rollable display | Price and details

The others are from HSBC Value Fund at 16.83%, Nippon India Value Fund at 16%, ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund at 15.26%, Bandhan Sterling Value Fund at 15.22%, and Tata Equity PE Fund at 15.04% return.

However, ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund is the largest fund among them all with assets under management (AUM) of ₹48,439.21 crore, while JM Value Fund which also delivered the highest return is the smallest fund at Rs1,071.88 crore.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch: Date, features, details of Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Mutual fund houses either offer a value fund or a contra fund, as per a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular on categorisation and rationalisation of mutual fund schemes.