CES 2025: Lenovo unveils Thinkbook with a rollable display | Price and details

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jan 08, 2025 10:38 AM IST

Lenovo's rollable display is a distinctively unique feature which allows the laptop to extend its display upwards with just a gesture or the press of a button.

Lenovo has unveiled the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 laptop at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 with its new signature rollable 16.7-inch OLED display.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025(Lenovo)
The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025(Lenovo)

What is Lenovo's rollable display about?

The rollable display is a new and distinctively unique feature that allows the laptop to extend its display upwards with just a gesture or the press of a button. Motors built into its hinge help accomplish this, The Verge reported.

This allows the initially unassuming 14-inch laptop with a resolution of 2000 x 1600 to convert its screen into 16.7 inches, with an extended resolution of 2000 x 2350, all in about 10 seconds.

A quirky result of this is that the motors are noisy enough to draw attention in a quiet environment, according to the report.

The extended screen is enough to fit two 16 x 9 windows stacked on top of each other.

Retracting the screen pulls the bottom portion into the laptop's chassis and below the keyboard deck. It then displays black pixels to save power.

The screen is tested and rated for at least 30,000 closings and openings of its lid hinge and 20,000 rolls both up and down, the report said.

Specifications of Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6

The flexible screen is one of Samsung Display’s IT foldable panels, which has small creases along its lower half.

The laptop can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 processor, 1TB SSD, and 32GB of DDR5x dual-channel RAM.

It gets only two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack, so dongles are needed for USB-A or a card reader.

Only the power button populates the right side and it doesn't come with HDMI-out.

What is the price of the new Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6?

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 will start at a whopping $3,499,and will launches sometime in the first quarter of 2025.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
