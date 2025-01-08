Mahindra announces prices for new BE 6 and XEV 9e: See full details

Mahindra has announced the prices for its new electric SUVs - the BE 6 and XEV 9e – at its Unlimited India Tech Day in Pune on Tuesday. Both the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 models were originally revealed at the Unlimit India event, which was held on November 26, 2024.(Mahindra)

The announcement comes after both models were originally revealed at the Unlimit India event, which was held on November 26, 2024.

“The response to our Electric Origin SUVs has been phenomenal, with customers showing a strong inclination towards high-end technology, and premium features," said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Joint Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited.

As a result, Mahindra will open bookings only for the feature-loaded Pack Three in 79 kWh for both the BE 6 and XEV 9e on February 14, 2025, which is Valentine’s Day.

Prices of new Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e along with financing options

Model Battery Ex Showroom Price Special EMI Scheme BE 6 Pack Three 79 kWh ₹ 26.9 Lakh ₹ 39,224/month XEV 9e Pack Three 79 kWh ₹ 30.5 Lakh ₹ 45,450/month

Source: Mahindra

Mahindra has said customers can add their preferences from January, phased test drives will start from January 14, and deliveries are expected to begin in early March 2025.

Mahindra Finance provides a vehicle finance scheme called the “Three for Me” Program, wherein the BE 6 Pack Three will be available at a monthly EMI of ₹ 39,224 and the XEV 9E Pack Three will be available at a monthly EMI of ₹ 45,450, similar to the EMI of their respective Pack One variants.

However, this comes with a balloon payment at the end of six years.

The BE 6 will be available with a down payment of up to 15.5% and a balloon payment of ₹ 4.65 Lakh at the end of 6 years, while the XEV 9e will be available with a down payment of up to 15.5% and a balloon payment of ₹ 4.35 Lakh at the end of 6 years.

Mahindra says the price does not include the charger and installation cost. The company says, “Billing will be done with either of the two charger options, 7.3 kW or 11.2 kW on a chargeable basis.”

Also, the lifetime battery warranty is valid only for the first registered owners and is applicable only to private registration. In cases of ownership change, the battery warranty will be 10 years or 2,00,000 km, whichever is earlier than the first-ever date of delivery of the vehicle.

The automaker also has a monthly target of 5,000 units in the first phase of bookings.

Availability and Booking

Mahindra says that details of other packs and the next phase of bookings will be updated by the end of March 2025.

Key Milestones Dates Add Your Preference 7th January 2025 Test Drive Phase 1: 6 Cities 14th January 2025 Test Drive Phase 2: 15 Cities 24th January 2025 Test Drive Phase 3: 45 Cities 7th February 2025 Bookings Open (Pack Three) 14th February 2025 Delivery Early March 2025

Source: Mahindra

What is Mahindra's Pack Three?

Pack Three gives the new vehicles features such as multiple drive modes (Range, Everyday, Race & Boost mode), ADAS Level 2+ with 5 radars and 1 vision system with the ability to detect animals, pedestrians, barricades and different types of vehicles, a Driver and Occupant Monitoring System (DOMS) called EyeDentity to track driver fatigue, also doubling as selfie camera for clicking pictures and for video calls, Secure360, which detects and records surroundings with a 360-degree camera and inside with in-cabin camera and stores in the vehicle, also providing live view via a mobile app, and Autopark along with reverse assist and remote-controlled option.

When it comes to the interior, there is a 110.08 cm wide spectacle, an Augmented-reality Heads Up Display (AR-HUD), Infinity Roof and LightMeUp Ambient Light, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, pre-set themes (Calm, Cozy and Club) with signature sonic tunes curated by musician AR Rahman, custom driver seat, ambient light & climate control adjustments.

Features of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 6E

Both the models are built upon Mahindra's new INGLO electric skateboard architecture.

They both get a 210 kW motor that accelerates the BE 6 from 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and the XEV 9e in 6.8 seconds.

Both the models get a 79 kWh battery with a range of 683 km for the BE 6 and 656 km for the XEV 9e, with fast charging support wherein the batter y can charge from 20% to 80% in less than 20 minutes with a 175 kW DC charger.

Mahindra also offers its Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture (MAIA), which the company claims is “capable of performing 50 Trillion operations per second,” powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 and featuring 24 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage."

It also gets WiFi 6.0, Bluetooth 5.2, Quectel5G and Over-the-air-updates, delivering real-time updates and seamless connectivity.