Remember Zuckerberg admiring Anant Ambani’s watch? His 7.7 crore timepiece explodes internet

Mark Zuckerberg was spotted wearing a watch worth nearly $900,000 (approximately ₹7.7 crore) while announcing a sweeping policy overhaul across the Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. In a video message posted to Facebook, he said that the company would ditch its third-party fact-checkers. While his statement created a stir on social media, his rare and luxurious watch became a topic of discussion for many. It prompted a wave of comments, with many saying that the watch costs more than a house. Mark Zuckerberg was spotted wearing a watch worth ₹ 7.7 crore. (Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg)

What did social media say?

A VC at a venture capital firm wrote, “Zuck was wearing a ~$1M watch in his community notes announcement video. Nothing says I understand the culture shift of the community more than a watch that costs more than most people's houses.” Another questioned, “Any idea why Mark Zuckerberg is wearing an expensive watch?”

A third expressed, “Mark Zuckerberg wants Facebook to focus on truth and facts—aiming to channel his inner Elon and X, maybe? Bold move for a guy wearing a watch that costs more than most people’s houses. Priorities, right?” A fourth added, “Remember Mark Zuckerberg admiring Anant Ambani’s watch? Well, he’s got an equally expensive one.”

Mark Zuckerberg and Anant Ambani's interaction:

The X user referred to a moment when the Meta CEO visited India to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In a video, which later went viral, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, were seen admiring an exorbitant watch, reportedly from the Richard Mille collection, worn by chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani.

What makes Mark Zuckerberg’s watch rare?

According to Bloomberg, he wore a Greubel Forsey ‘Hand Made 1’ watch. It is an “extremely rare and expensive” piece with just two or three models made yearly. The CEO was also spotted wearing watches made by luxury brands Patek Philippe and FP Journe earlier.

Greubel Forsey CEO's reaction:

“It’s a pleasure to see someone who has played such a pivotal role in shaping the modern digital landscape and lifestyle show true appreciation for the most traditional approach to fine watchmaking today,” Greubel Forsey CEO, Michel Nydegger, told the outlet.