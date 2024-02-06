 These investors and mutual fund schemes didn't see Paytm crisis coming as… - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / These investors and mutual fund schemes didn't see Paytm crisis coming as…

These investors and mutual fund schemes didn't see Paytm crisis coming as…

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2024 06:09 PM IST

Paytm Crisis: The top investor in the stock was Mirae Mutual Fund as it owned a 2.51% stake at the end of the December quarter.

Many retail investors, mutual fund schemes and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) did not see the Paytm catastrophe hitting them. So they did what they thought was right: raised their stake in the stock in the December quarter. But in just three days as the Paytm stock fell 42%, 11 lakh retail shareholders, 514 FIIs and 97 mutual fund schemes are now trapped, Economic Times reported. In the December quarter, shareholding pattern shows that Mutual Fund ownership in Paytm rose from 2.79% to 4.99% quarter-on-quarter.

Paytm Crisis: Cutlery vendor switches on Paytm, a digital payments firm, speaker to receive received payment details at a roadside market in Ahmedabad.(Reuters)
Paytm Crisis: Cutlery vendor switches on Paytm, a digital payments firm, speaker to receive received payment details at a roadside market in Ahmedabad.(Reuters)

Read more: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma tells employees amid crisis: 'Don't know what…'

FII holding also rose 280 bps to 63.72% while retail ownership went up 457 bps to 12.85%, it was reported. Top FII investors who own over 1% stake each in Paytm include BNP Paribas Arbitrage and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Read more: Tata Group crosses 30 lakh crore market cap, a first: Here's how

The top investor in the stock was Mirae Mutual Fund as it owned a 2.51% stake at the end of the December quarter while Nippon Mutual Fund also owned more than 1% stake in Paytm. As per the report, Ace MF data showed that there were at least 6 mutual fund schemes which had over 100 crore exposure in Paytm. Around 40 of them had less than 10 crore exposure, it added.

Top mutual fund schemes that invested in Paytm are: Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund ( 430 crore), Mirae Asset Focused Fund ( 269 crore), Quant Mid Cap Fund ( 134 crore), Nippon India Large Cap Fund ( 127 crore) and Mirae Asset ELSS Tax Saver Fund ( 105 crore).

But RBI's ban on Paytm Payments Bank over non-compliance sent the stock in a tailspin which was then worsened by the report about the possibility of investigation by the Enforcement Directorate on money-laundering and KYC norms violation.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On