This much of ₹2000 notes you can exchange before September 30
You can deposit ₹2,000 into your accounts or exchange at the nearest bank till September 30.
With the Reserve Bank of India withdrawing ₹2,000 from circulation, you now have time till September 30 to deposit these notes into your accounts and/or exchange at the nearest bank.In case you find yourself clueless as to how to go about it, there is no need to worry. The Reserve Bank of India has released a FAQ answering all your questions with respect to the ₹2,000 notes you have right now.ALSO READ: What will happen to ₹2000 notes after September 30?How much notes can be exchanged?As per the RBI, the ₹2,000 note will continue to be a legal tender. It means that the people can continue to use them for their transactions and receive them in payment. But they have been encouraged to deposit and/or exchange these currency notes before September 30 this year. The people can exchange ₹2,000 bank notes up to a limit of ₹20,000 at a time. They can also deposit these notes into their account subject to KYC norms. These notes can be exchanged through business correspondents up to a limit of ₹4000/- per day for an account holder.The RBI has urged people to approach the bank branches from May 23 for exchanging their ₹2,000 bank notes. This is being done to give more time to banks to prepare for the bank exchange process.
The deposits into accounts can be made without restrictions. The ₹2000 banknotes can be deposited into bank accounts and cash requirements can be drawn thereafter, against these deposits, the RBI said. The exchange facility shall be provided free of cost.