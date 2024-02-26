 This Week: Consumer confidence, GDP report, construction spending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / This Week: Consumer confidence, GDP report, construction spending

This Week: Consumer confidence, GDP report, construction spending

AP |
Feb 26, 2024 01:32 PM IST

This Week: Consumer confidence, GDP report, construction spending

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week

HT Image
HT Image

EYE ON CONSUMERS

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Conference Board delivers its latest monthly snapshot of U.S. consumer confidence Tuesday.

Economists expect that Americans’ confidence waned this month. In January, the index rose to its highest level in two years. Consumer spending accounts for around 70% of U.S. economic activity, so economists pay close attention to gauge how it may affect the broader economy.

Consumer confidence, by month:

Sept. 104.3

Oct. 99.1

Nov. 101.0

Dec. 108.0

Jan. 114.8

Feb. (est.) 112.5

Source: FactSet

ECONOMIC BAROMETER

The Commerce Department on Wednesday releases its latest estimate of how the U.S. economy performed in the fourth quarter.

Economists expect growth in the final quarter of 2023 to have cooled from the previous quarter, due to higher borrowing rates on consumers and businesses. In the third quarter, Americans shrugged off higher interest rates, spending enough to help drive the economy to a brisk 4.9% annual pace from July through September.

GDP, seasonally adjusted annual rate, by quarter:

Q3 2022: 2.7%

Q4 2022: 2.6%

Q1 2023: 2.2%

Q2 2023: 2.1%

Q3 2023: 4.9%

Q4 2023 (est.): 2.8%

Source: FactSet

SPOTLIGHT ON CONSTRUCTION

The Commerce Department reports its latest monthly tally of U.S. construction spending Friday.

Analysts forecast that spending fell 0.3% in January. That would mark the smallest increase in more than a year. Construction spending in December was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of roughly $2.1 billion, up 0.9% over November’s pace, reflecting increased spending on single-family homes.

Construction spending, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

Aug. 2.1

Sept. 0.4

Oct. 2.1

Nov. 0.9

Dec. 0.9

Jan. (est.) 0.3

Source: FactSet

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On