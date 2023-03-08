This year, Google to see fewer promotions to senior roles than in past: Report

Google, whose parent company Alphabet Inc laid off around 12,000 workers in January, has now warned employees there will be fewer promotions to senior levels this year, than in the past.

The development was reported by CNBC, which cited a Feb 27 email sent by the tech giant to its staff. “The process (of promotion) is manager-led and will be largely similar to last year – though with our slower pace of hiring, we are planning for fewer promotions to L6 and above, than when Google was growing quickly,” the email stated, according to CNBC.

Within Google, ‘L6’ refers to the first layer of its staff; these are employees who are considered senior, and have experience of 10 years or more.

Why less promotions this year?

As per the company, the report said, this was being done to ensure that the rise in number of ‘Googlers’ in leadership roles is proportional to the organisation's growth.

“If your manager believes you are ready to be promoted, they will nominate you,” the employees were told, with the email also stating that workers who want to put their own names forward, can do so, from March 6-8.

Google's Review and Development (GRAD) system

These changes come amid Google's implementation of Google Reviews and Development (GRAD), a new performance review system. In a story in December last year, CNBC noted how the system will lead to an increase in the number of ‘Googlers’ receiving low performance ratings, and even fewer receiving high marks.

