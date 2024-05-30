TIME's 'World's Most Influential Companies' list includes Reliance and Tata
Reliance Industries Limited has made its second appearance on the prestigious TIME 100 list which places the Mukesh Ambani-led firm in the 'Titans' category.
TIME magazine named Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) as one of the World's Most Influential Companies. With this, the company has made its second appearance on the prestigious TIME 100 list which places the Mukesh Ambani-led firm in the 'Titans' category. Reliance is now the only Indian company to have been included twice in the list. This comes after Jio Platforms was included in the inaugural TIME 100 Most Influential Companies List of 2021.
Read more: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani carries Aadhaar card in plastic packet at polling station, wins hearts with simplicity
TIME praised the company and called it as 'India's Juggernaut'. Reflecting on its origins from being a textile and polyester enterprise which was started 58 years ago by Dhirubhai Ambani, TIME said that Reliance Industries Limited has evolved into India's most valuable company with a market capitalization over USD 200 billion.
Read more: Mukesh Ambani's big bet: Reliance' Tira using AI tools for India's beauty market
The publication stated, “Today the sprawling conglomerate — which has aligned its growth with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a ‘self-reliant’ India — is the country’s most valuable company, with a market capitalization of more than $200 billion.”
TIME's praise for Tata Group and Serum Institute of India
Read more: Mukesh Ambani's Africa plan: New ‘affordable’ telecom venture in Ghana
TIME magazine's prestigious list of 100 World's Most Influential Companies of 2024 also included the Tata Group under the 'Titans' category while the Serum Institute of India was honored in the 'Pioneers' category.
Read more: Mukesh Ambani's JioMart to enter quick commerce space in June? What we know
TIME's profile on the Tata Group highlighted, “In 2023, it became the first Indian company to assemble iPhones and is building another plant. In September, Tata announced a partnership with Nvidia to develop an AI cloud in India. And this year, it announced plans for the country’s first major semiconductor manufacturing facility.”
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail