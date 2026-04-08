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Titan shares surge to a record after gold rally ignites demand for Tanishq jewellery

Titan Co.'s consolidated revenue grew 22.5% year-on-year to ₹14,049 crore in Q4 FY26, on the back of a 46% surge in gold sales, as per a provisional update.

Updated on: Apr 08, 2026 02:21 pm IST
By HT Business Desk
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Shares of Titan Co. Ltd. surged to an all-time high after the jewellery and watch maker reported a jump in quarterly sales, as consumers in the world’s most populous nation flocked to gold.

Titan’s mainstay jewellery division, which includes Tanishq and CaratLane brands, continues to be the primary engine of growth.(Reuters)

Titan's share price rose as much as 5.7%, the sharpest intraday gain in three months, to an all-time high of 4,514.00. The rally followed a business update revealing a 42% increase in domestic sales for the quarter ended 31 March. The gains were underpinned by a dual tailwind—a spike in buyer volumes and higher average selling prices as spot gold climbed nearly 8% during the period.

Jewellery Dominance

Titan’s mainstay jewellery division, which includes Tanishq and CaratLane brands, continues to be the primary engine of growth. The segment—accounting for more than 90% of total revenue—clocked a 46% year-on-year increase. That compares with single-digit growth in the three months prior.

But while domestic sales flourished, Titan’s international business floundered. The company noted “significant disruptions” primarily due to escalating conflict in West Asia.

 
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HT Business Desk

The HT Business Desk provides comprehensive coverage of the Indian and global financial markets. Based in Mumbai and New Delhi, the team tracks everything from Sensex and Nifty movements to the latest from India Inc., trade deals, and macroeconomic policy. We aim to empower readers with timely, fact-checked news that clarifies the complexities of the business world.

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