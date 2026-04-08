Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 2,700 points, Nifty 50 gains 3.16% after Iran ceasefire; RBI monetary policy in focus

Investor focus is now on the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision later in the day, with markets watching closely for updated growth and inflation forecasts amid lingering uncertainty from the Middle East conflict.

Other Asian markets climbed 4%, while crude prices slipped below $100 a barrel after Trump said the US would suspend bombing and attacks on Iran for two weeks and that talks were progressing toward a long-term peace agreement.

Iran war impact on Sensex, Nifty 50

The Nifty 50 and Sensex have dropped about 8.2% each since the Iran war began on 28 February, while the rupee slid to record lows, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and record foreign outflows.

The Iran war had pushed oil prices above $100 a barrel, posing risks to the economy, corporate earnings and financial markets of India, the world's third-largest oil importer.

RBI Monetary Policy

Against this backdrop, the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at its monetary policy announcement at 10:00 today, as policymakers assess the fallout from the Iran war.

“Market expectations are that consumer price inflation, post the war, could be around 4.5% for FY27, up from 2.1% in FY26. If that indeed is the outcome, we don't rule out the possibility of a 25-50 bps rate hike in H2 FY27,” Macquarie Research analyst Suresh Ganapathy told Reuters. “RBI will have to factor in the Iran war and its implications on economic growth and inflation while releasing its forecasts.”

At its previous policy meeting on 6 February, the central bank had kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%.