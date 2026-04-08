Titan shares surge to a record after gold rally ignites demand for Tanishq jewellery

Shares of Titan Co. Ltd. surged to an all-time high after the jewellery and watch maker reported a jump in quarterly sales, as consumers in the world’s most populous nation flocked to gold. Titan’s mainstay jewellery division, which includes Tanishq and CaratLane brands, continues to be the primary engine of growth. (Reuters)

Titan's share price rose as much as 5.7%, the sharpest intraday gain in three months, to an all-time high of ₹4,514.00. The rally followed a business update revealing a 42% increase in domestic sales for the quarter ended 31 March. The gains were underpinned by a dual tailwind—a spike in buyer volumes and higher average selling prices as spot gold climbed nearly 8% during the period.

Jewellery Dominance Titan’s mainstay jewellery division, which includes Tanishq and CaratLane brands, continues to be the primary engine of growth. The segment—accounting for more than 90% of total revenue—clocked a 46% year-on-year increase. That compares with single-digit growth in the three months prior.

But while domestic sales flourished, Titan’s international business floundered. The company noted “significant disruptions” primarily due to escalating conflict in West Asia.

Other segments also showed resilience:

Watches & Wearables: Sales grew 7%, driven by “premiumisation”.

Eyewear: Revenue climbed 16% for the quarter.

Total Revenue: 22.5% rise in consolidated revenue to ₹14,049 crore.

Macro Context The stock’s performance coincided with a broader market relief rally. The benchmark Nifty 50 Index climbed 3.5% on Wednesday following news that US President Donald Trump reached a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran, easing global energy and security concerns.

For Titan, the quarterly performance reinforces its position as a bellwether for India's discretionary spending. As the company expands its physical footprint and digital presence through CaratLane, investors are betting that the appetite for branded gold in India remains far from its peak.