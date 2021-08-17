Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / T-Mobile says it found unauthorized access to data
business

T-Mobile says it found unauthorized access to data

The telecom operator said it was confident the entry point used to access the data had been closed but did not confirm the number of affected records.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON AUG 17, 2021 10:21 AM IST
A student holds his cell phone to his ear as he leaves E.D. Walker Middle School after the first day of school in Dallas, on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Ben Torres/The Dallas Morning News via AP)(AP)

T-Mobile US Inc on Monday acknowledged a data breach but said it was yet to find if any customer information has been compromised, a day after an online forum alleged that personal data of more than 100 million of its users was leaked.

The telecom operator said in a blogpost that it was confident the entry point used to access the data had been closed. It did not confirm the number of affected records.

"We are conducting an extensive analysis alongside digital forensic experts to understand the validity of these claims, and we are coordinating with law enforcement," the company said.

U.S.-based digital media outlet Vice first reported the claims of a data breach on Sunday.

According to the report in Vice's Motherboard, the forum's post does not mention T-Mobile, but the hacker told Vice they have obtained data of over 100 million people and that the data came from T-Mobile servers.

Shares of T-Mobile were down 2.8% in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
data security us news mobile phone datum
TRENDING NEWS

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Big doggo’s way of welcoming tiny pup into family wins hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP