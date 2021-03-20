Home / Business / Toyota suspends Czech operations as auto-chip shortage worsens
Toyota suspends Czech operations as auto-chip shortage worsens

The Kolin factory will be on hiatus from Monday, March 22, due to low supplies of semiconductors caused by production delays after the cold weather in the US, spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto said Saturday. The facility assembles the compact car Aygo for the European market.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:48 PM IST
The weather-induced shortage is a new factor for the auto industry.(AP)

Toyota Motor Corp. is suspending operations at a plant in the Czech Republic for two weeks due to chip shortages, the latest production halt at the Japanese automaker related to supply-chain disruptions.

The weather-induced shortage is a new factor for the auto industry, which had already been dealing with low chip supplies stemming from increased demand by consumers working and spending more time at home during the pandemic. Cold weather in North America is also disrupting petrochemical and raw-material supplies used for automobile manufacturing.

