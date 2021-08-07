Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Tractor sales boost M&M’s Q1 result
business

Tractor sales boost M&M’s Q1 result

The vehicle maker’s performance dropped sharply on a sequential basis because of the explosive increase in Covid infections during the second wave.
Livemint | By Malyaban Ghosh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 06:38 AM IST
M&M had witnessed a sharp recovery in wholesale and retail sales of tractors and passenger vehicles from March to July FY21 on the back of a gradual recovery in the rural economy and increased preference for personal mobility.(Reuters)

Mahindra and Mahindra India Ltd (M&M), one of the country’s largest vehicle manufacturers, reported a year-on-year increase in net profit of 934 crore for the June quarter.

This has come as a result of improvement in sales of tractors and passenger vehicles and the low base effect in the corresponding quarter when production and sales were impacted by the stringent nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the covid pandemic. The company had reported a net profit of just 39 crore in the year-ago period.

Sustained increase in prices of commodities such as steel and other precious metals continues to impact the company’s operating performance and the management expects the shortage of semiconductors to continue to severely impact production operations.

The vehicle maker’s performance dropped sharply on a sequential basis because of the explosive increase in Covid infections during the second wave.

M&M had witnessed a sharp recovery in wholesale and retail sales of tractors and passenger vehicles from March to July FY21 on the back of a gradual recovery in the rural economy and increased preference for personal mobility. High demand and supply chain constraints resulted in a waiting period for some of the company’s offerings going beyond four months.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased by 110% to 11,763 crore compared to just 5,589 crore in the year-ago period as wholesales of tractors skyrocketed to 85,858 units from 26,619 units. The dispatches of PVs also increased by 52% from 65,195 units to 99,127 units.

Group chairman Anand Mahindra said the group will measure its social impact ‘as rigorously’ as it measures its financial performance.

Anand Mahindra will take on the role of non-executive chairman of the firm in November.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mahindra and mahindra
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video

Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP