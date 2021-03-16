Home / Business / Trade gap widens to $12.6 billion on lacklustre exports
business

Trade gap widens to $12.6 billion on lacklustre exports

Between April last year and February 2021, merchandise exports have contracted 12.23%, while merchandise imports fell 23.1%.
By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:23 AM IST
Cargo containers are seen stacked outside the container terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai. (Reuters File)

India’s merchandise exports grew just 0.67% in February, while imports rose 7% leading to a trade deficit of $12.6 billion during the month, showed data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.

On March 2, preliminary data released by the ministry had hinted at an export contraction of 0.25% during the month.

Between April 2020 and February, merchandise exports contracted 12.23%, while merchandise imports fell 23.1% resulting in a trade deficit of $84.6 billion in the 11-month period.

In February, exports of petroleum products (-42%), gems and jewellery (-34%) and engineering goods (-8%) fell, while shipments of pharma products rose by around 16%.

Among major import items, petroleum (-16.6%) and transport equipment (-23%) fell, while import of gold (124%), electronic goods (38%) and chemicals (37.6%) were up significantly.

In February, the World Trade Organization said the decline in the volume of world trade in 2020 may be “slightly less severe” than its recent forecast of 9.2% due to strong performance of trade in the fourth quarter, while prospects for 2021 and beyond were uncertain as new variants of Covid-19 have appeared.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Education NPAs rise as Covid-19 hits jobs

UAE asks listed companies to add at least one woman to board

Finance ministry releases entire 1.10 lakh crore estimated GST shortfall

Covid: Worst maybe over for aviation sector, say US airlines as bookings improve

India’s merchandise trade had been weakening even before the pandemic hit the economy and external demand. Exports fell in 15 of the past 20 months starting June 2019. Since March 2020, exports and imports started declining in high double digits, even temporarily leading to a trade surplus in June for the first time in 18 years.

The Indian economy recovered in the December quarter to expand at 0.4% after two successive quarters of historic contraction induced by the coronavirus pandemic, signalling that Asia’s third-largest economy may be on the path of a slow but sustained recovery.

For fiscal year 2021, however, the government’s statistics office estimates a deeper contraction of 8% than the earlier estimate of 7.7% contraction.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Tuesday projected Indian economy to bounce back to grow at 12.6% in FY22, the highest among G20 countries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india exports trade deficit india trade deficit
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP