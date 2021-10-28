Trentar acquires 75% stake drone propulsion system startup Trishula

Trentar last week announced that it has acquired a controlling stake with Trishula, a startup in the UAV propulsion system sector.

Trentar’s acquisition will focus on making the nation self-sufficient in the UAV propulsion systems which is a long-standing agenda for the Indian UAV industry, the company said in a release. The company also believes that the acquisition will put India on the global map of propulsion systems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Completely Indigenous UAV is the vision we have for Trentar. Acquisition of Trishula is a major step in that direction. Apart from the Propulsion systems, there are many more interventions planned in the pipeline to consolidate on this vision. All of these subsystems will not only be used for Trentar's UAVs but also sold as components, globally. This will transform Trishula into a formidable Leader in the global propulsion industry and also pave the way for India to be the go-to market for the UAV subsystems - in terms of procurement and innovation,” the founder Subodh Menon said.

Trentar recently acquired GarudaUAV, a leading drone-based services and platform company and also launched the Drone Manufacturing Division with its own VTOL UAV due for release early 2022. It earlier committed to invest Rs. 100 crore in 3 years to design and build specialized drones for civil as well as defence purposes alongside indigenously built subsystems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This acquisition is in continuation of Trentar's foray into the sunrise industries. We are committed to grow the UAV subsystems domain exponentially and create leadership for both India and Trentar in the immediate future. Trentar's main objective will be to provide the necessary tail wind to Trishula to be one of the leading players in the segment, globally,” Menon further added.

Trentar was launched with the vision of becoming a strong player in the new age industries like drone, drone based services, software, subsystems, AI, robotics and circular economy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON