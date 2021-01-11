IND USA
Turkey Starts Antitrust Investigation Into WhatsApp, Facebook

Changes to WhatsApp’s terms of service will allow the messaging app to share data with Facebook. The regulator said it was halting implementation of such terms. The new terms would result in “more data being collected, processed and used by Facebook,” according to the statement.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:55 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: An illustration photo shows a man holding a smart phone with a Facebook logo as its screen wallpaper in front of a WhatsApp messenger logo, in Zenica February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic(Reuters)

Turkey’s antitrust board launched an investigation into Facebook Inc. and its messaging service WhatsApp Inc. over new usage terms that have sparked privacy concerns.

Changes to WhatsApp’s terms of service, effective February 8, will allow the messaging app to share data with Facebook. Users will be required to agree to the new terms, which would allow for more targeted advertisements, or lose access to their WhatsApp accounts.

The regulator also said it was halting implementation of such terms, it said on Monday. The new terms would result in “more data being collected, processed and used by Facebook,” according to the statement.

Turkey has a history of acting against social-media platforms in ways that activists say is meant to stifle dissent.

WhatsApp Dropped by Erdogan After Facebook Privacy Changes

User concerns over possible violations of privacy have triggered a flight from WhatsApp to alternative applications. BiP, a rival application by Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, got about 4.6 million new users in three days, the company said on Monday. The company rose as much as 3% in Istanbul trading.

