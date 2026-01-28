Edit Profile
    TVS Motor Q3 Results: Revenue, net profit at a record, as sales surge 27%

    TVS Motor Q3 Results FY26: Net profit rose 52% YoY to 940 crore on revenue that increased 37.1% YoY to 12,476 crore.

    Updated on: Jan 28, 2026 3:06 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    TVS Motor Co. Ltd. has reported its highest ever quarterly earnings, on the back of sales which too are at a record.

    TVS Apache RTX 300 is the first adventure tourer from the brand. (HT)
    Standalone net profit of the Chennai-based automaker rose 52% over the year-ago period to 940 crore in the three months ended 31 December 2025, on revenue that increased 37.1% year-on-year to 12,476 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday (28 January 2026).

    Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at 12,113 crore and the bottomline at 950 crore.

    TVS Motor Q3 Results FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

    • Revenue up 37.1% at 12,476 crore (Estimate: 12,113 crore)
    • EBITDA up 51% at 1,634 crore (Estimate: 1,540 crore)
    • EBITDA margin up 120 bps at 13.1% (Estimate: 12.7%)
    • Net profit up 52% at 940 crore (Estimate: 940 crore)

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    • Tushar Deep Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Tushar Deep Singh

      Tushar is an assistant editor with HT Digital, tasked with building the HT Business vertical on the Hindustan Times website. He writes on all things business, with outsized focus on India's auto sector and AI-driven technology. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle.Read More

