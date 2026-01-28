TVS Motor Q3 Results: Revenue, net profit at a record, as sales surge 27%

TVS Motor Co. Ltd. has reported its highest ever quarterly earnings, on the back of sales which too are at a record.
Standalone net profit of the Chennai-based automaker rose 52% over the year-ago period to ₹940 crore in the three months ended 31 December 2025, on revenue that increased 37.1% year-on-year to ₹12,476 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday (28 January 2026).
Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at ₹12,113 crore and the bottomline at ₹950 crore.
TVS Motor Q3 Results FY26 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 37.1% at ₹12,476 crore (Estimate: ₹12,113 crore)
EBITDA up 51% at 1,634 crore (Estimate: ₹1,540 crore)
EBITDA margin up 120 bps at 13.1% (Estimate: 12.7%)
Net profit up 52% at ₹940 crore (Estimate: ₹940 crore)
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
