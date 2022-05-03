Home / Business / Twitter estimates spam, fake accounts comprise less than 5% of users
business

Twitter estimates spam, fake accounts comprise less than 5% of users

The social media company had 229 million users who were served advertising in the first quarter.
The Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration.(REUTERS)
The Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration.(REUTERS)
Published on May 03, 2022 06:38 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Twitter Inc estimated in a filing on Monday that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users during the first quarter.

The social media company had 229 million users who were served advertising in the first quarter.

The disclosure came days after Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk, who has inked a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, tweeted that one of his priorities would be to remove "spam bots" from the platform.

Twitter said in the filing it faced several risks until the deal with Musk is closed, such as whether advertisers would continue to spend on Twitter and "potential uncertainty regarding our future plans and strategy."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
twitter
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out