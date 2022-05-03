‘Twitter has much potential to be…’: Elon Musk on his impact on social media

Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday Twitter has the potential to be the most "trusted and broadly inclusive forum" in the world. Musk has signed a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, raising questions among employees and the public about his strategy for running the social media network.

"There is so much potential with Twitter to be the most trusted & broadly inclusive forum in the world!" Musk tweeted.

Amid reports over more than half of Musk’s followers on Twitter are fake, he said, "we must clear out bots, spam & scams".

"Is something actually public opinion or just someone operating 100k fake accounts? Right now, you can’t tell. And algorithms must be open source, with any human intervention clearly identified. Then, trust will be deserved," Musk tweeted.

Musk earlier said he wanted to expand the reach of Twitter beyond the current "niche" until most Americans use the social media platform, news agency Reuters reported.

He told reporters gathered on the red carpet at the annual Met Gala in New York that an important measure of success would be whether Twitter could expand its audience significantly.

"Right now it's sort of niche. I want a much bigger percentage of the country to be on it, engaging in dialogue," said Musk, who attended the celebrity-studded event with his mother Maye Musk, a model.

Twitter has about 40 million daily active users in the United States, according to its most recent earnings report.

Musk said he wanted the platform to be "as broadly inclusive as possible, where ideally most of America is on it and talking," and as trusted as possible.

The billionaire also said he would make Twitter transparent about how tweets are promoted or demoted and wanted its software to be publicly available for critique.

