Twitter services down globally, users report logout errors, failure to tweet

Microblogging and social networking service Twitter, for the second time went globally down on Saturday with users experiencing multiple issues ranging from search terms and tweets failing to load to logout errors on desktops.

Services for reportedly more than 900 users in real-time went down with the most common issues being "the term you entered did not bring up any results. Please try again later" and "cannot retrieve tweets at this time. Please try again later."

The biggest of all issues was witnessing logout errors, which interestingly was limited to the desktop version, and not the Twitter app for Android and iOS, nor for its third-party app Tweetdeck.

Earlier also Twitter services were down for a large number of users. According to the outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, some 40,000 users reported issues with the social media platform.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

However, Twitter's support team had said in a tweet that it was working to fix the issue. The tweet read, "Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon."

Twitter is an online news and social networking service on which users post and interact with messages known as "tweets".

