Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Twitter workers forced to drop class-action suit over severance pay: Report

Twitter workers forced to drop class-action suit over severance pay: Report

business
Published on Jan 14, 2023 10:25 AM IST

A San Francisco federal judge ruled Friday that the workers are obligated under their contracts to go through arbitration, in which private judges resolve disputes in closed-door hearings.

Twitter laid off about 3,700 employees in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Musk. (REUTERS)
Bloomberg |

Twitter Inc. won a ruling forcing laid-off workers fighting the company over their severance packages to pursue their claims in individual arbitration rather than through a class-action lawsuit.

Hundreds of workers who were laid off by Elon Musk after he bought the social media company in October have already filed arbitration claims.

A San Francisco federal judge ruled Friday that the workers are obligated under their contracts to go through arbitration, in which private judges resolve disputes in closed-door hearings.

An attorney who said she’s filed at least 300 such claims said the process could be costly for Twitter.

“Insisting that workers file claims one by one has backfired for many companies our firm has taken on,” lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan said in a statement this week. “These companies think they can make employees just go away and not assert their rights by using arbitration clauses, but we have made them sorry about what they wished for.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP