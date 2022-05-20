UK Rich List 2022: Hindujas, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Lakshmi Mittal among richest Indian-origin tycoons

The Hinduja family led by Srichand and Gopichand Hinduja has topped the Sunday Times UK Rich list, which lists the wealthiest people in Britain. The Hindujas have topped the list with an estimated wealth of 28.472 billion pounds. The industrialised family was placed at the third spot in the list last year, but have made it to the top rank with an increase in wealth by a whopping 11 billion pounds.But Hindujas are not the only Indian-origin Richie Richs in the list of 250 wealthiest British residents. Steel baron Lakshmi Niwas Mittal is placed in the sixth spot with a wealth estimated to be around 17 billion pounds. He was placed at the fifth spot in the list last year.Anil Agarwal, the founder and chairperson of Vedanta Group is placed at the 16th spot with a wealth of 9.2 billion pounds. Last year, he was ranked 15th in the list. He moved one rank up due to an increase in wealth by 200 million pounds.Among women billionaires, Biocon founder and executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and her family have made it to the list with an estimated wealth of 2.5 billion pounds. She was ranked 56 in the list published last year. Shaw had recently made it to the Forbes Billionaires List published this year and was ranked 913.Geeta Gupta-Fisker, the chief financial officer and chief operating officer of the Fisker Inc, an electric motor vehicle venture is also in the list at 149th spot with a net worth of 1.20 billi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rank Name Net Worth (in pounds) Source 1 Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family 28.472 billion Industry & Finance 6 Lakshmi Mittal & family 17 billion Steel: ArcelorMittal 16 Anil Agarwal 9.2 billion Mining: Vedanta Resources 39 Mohsin & Zuber Issa 4.73 billion Fuel Distribution & Supermarkets 41 Sri Prakash Lohia 4.37 billion Textiles & Plastics 69 Simon, Bobby & Robin Arora 2.54 billion Discount Stores: B&M 75 Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw & family 2.49 billion Pharmaceuticals: Biocon 99 Jasminder Singh & family 1.82 billion Hotels: Edwardian 110 Saket Burman 1.65 billion Consumer Goods: Dabur

Rank Name Net worth (in pounds) Source 138 Surinder Arora & family 1.25 billion Hotels 140 Raj, Tony & Harpal Matharu 1.25 billion Property & Hotels: Grange 140 Sunil Vaswani & family 1.25 billion Transport & Food: Stallion Group 149 Geeta Gupta-Fisker & Henrik Fisker 1.20 billion Electric vehicles: Fisker 222 Akshata Murthy & Rishi Sunak 730 million Technology & Hedge Fund 225 Mahmud Kamani 720 million Internet Retailing: Boohoo 247 The Jatania brothers 650 million Toiletries, property and fashion

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy have also made it to the list with a reported net worth of 730 million pounds. The UK chancellor of exchequer's name is largely due to the wealth owned by his wife, who is the daughter of Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and philanthropist mother Sudha Murthy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON