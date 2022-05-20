Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UK Rich List 2022: Hindujas, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Lakshmi Mittal among richest Indian-origin tycoons

The rich list published by a popular UK daily features several tycoons of Indian origin who are considered the wealthiest residents in Britain. 
Gopi Hinduja, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Lakshmi Niwas Mittal are included in the Sunday Times UK Rich List 2022. 
Published on May 20, 2022 08:42 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Hinduja family led by Srichand and Gopichand Hinduja has topped the Sunday Times UK Rich list, which lists the wealthiest people in Britain. The Hindujas have topped the list with an estimated wealth of 28.472 billion pounds. The industrialised family was placed at the third spot in the list last year, but have made it to the top rank with an increase in wealth by a whopping 11 billion pounds.But Hindujas are not the only Indian-origin Richie Richs in the list of 250 wealthiest British residents. Steel baron Lakshmi Niwas Mittal is placed in the sixth spot with a wealth estimated to be around 17 billion pounds. He was placed at the fifth spot in the list last year.Anil Agarwal, the founder and chairperson of Vedanta Group is placed at the 16th spot with a wealth of 9.2 billion pounds. Last year, he was ranked 15th in the list. He moved one rank up due to an increase in wealth by 200 million pounds.Among women billionaires, Biocon founder and executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and her family have made it to the list with an estimated wealth of 2.5 billion pounds. She was ranked 56 in the list published last year. Shaw had recently made it to the Forbes Billionaires List published this year and was ranked 913.Geeta Gupta-Fisker, the chief financial officer and chief operating officer of the Fisker Inc, an electric motor vehicle venture is also in the list at 149th spot with a net worth of 1.20 billi

RankNameNet Worth (in pounds)Source
1Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family28.472 billionIndustry & Finance
6Lakshmi Mittal & family17 billionSteel: ArcelorMittal
16Anil Agarwal9.2 billionMining: Vedanta Resources
39Mohsin & Zuber Issa4.73 billionFuel Distribution & Supermarkets
41Sri Prakash Lohia4.37 billionTextiles & Plastics
69Simon, Bobby & Robin Arora2.54 billionDiscount Stores: B&M
75Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw & family2.49 billionPharmaceuticals: Biocon
99Jasminder Singh & family1.82 billionHotels: Edwardian
110Saket Burman1.65 billionConsumer Goods: Dabur
RankNameNet worth (in pounds)Source
138Surinder Arora & family1.25 billionHotels
140Raj, Tony & Harpal Matharu1.25 billionProperty & Hotels: Grange
140Sunil Vaswani & family1.25 billionTransport & Food: Stallion Group
149Geeta Gupta-Fisker & Henrik Fisker1.20 billionElectric vehicles: Fisker
222Akshata Murthy & Rishi Sunak730 millionTechnology & Hedge Fund
225Mahmud Kamani720 millionInternet Retailing: Boohoo
247The Jatania brothers650 millionToiletries, property and fashion
UK finance minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy have also made it to the list with a reported net worth of 730 million pounds. The UK chancellor of exchequer's name is largely due to the wealth owned by his wife, who is the daughter of Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and philanthropist mother Sudha Murthy.

