British finance minister Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murthy in UK's Rich List
British finance minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy have been included in the ‘Rich List’ of the 250 wealthiest British residents, Reuters reported. The couple's reported wealth is of 730 million pounds ($911.19 million).
Sunak's inclusion in the The Sunday Times UK Rich List at the 222nd slot is a result of his wife Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and philanthropist mother Sudha Murthy. Akshata owns shares worth almost a billion dollars in Infosys as per the company's disclosure to the stock exchange, which makes her richer than Queen Elizabeth II.
The feat has come at a time when Sunak faces pressure to increase support for the households struggling with rising energy bills and food prices. The 41-year-old finance minister warned the country that the next few months would be tough.
The couple faced criticism last month over the non-domiciled tax status of Murthy which meant she did not pay taxes in UK over her earning abroad. However, she later gave up the status and said she would pay taxes.
“In recent days, people have asked questions about my tax arrangements: to be clear, I have paid tax in this country on my UK income and international tax on my international income. This arrangement is entirely legal and how many non-domiciled people are taxed in the UK. But it has become clear that many do not feel it is compatible with my husband’s role as Chancellor,” she had said in a statement.
First published in 1989, the Sunday Times Rich List ranks 1,000 wealthiest people residing in Britain. Besides including British citizens, the list also includes individuals and families from overseas who predominantly work or live in the UK.
The Indian-born Hinduja brothers, Sri and Gopi, topped the list with a net worth of more than 28 billion pounds.
The list compiler Robert Watts told Sky News that there were some people who approached the newspaper wanting to be included in the list, but Sunak wasn't one of those.
-
China says Canada’s Huawei, ZTE 5G ban ‘groundless’
China on Friday hit out at Canada for banning Chinese telecoms giants Huawei and ZTE from Canadian 5G networks, warning of retribution and signalling a fresh bout of diplomatic tension between Beijing and Ottawa. Citing national security issues, Canada on Thursday said it plans to ban the use of China's Huawei Technologies' and ZTE Corp' 5G gear, joining the rest of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network comprising the US, Australia, New Zealand and the UK.
-
Ukraine: UNHCR urges nations to not ignore other crises as war rages on
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees chief Filippo Grandi on Friday warned countries focussing on helping Ukraine to “not ignore the crises elsewhere”. The UNHCR said the global displacement crisis is also likely to worsen due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The Group of Seven (G&) countries are providing $19.8 billion in aid to bolster Ukraine's public finances. Several other countries, including Japan and Germany, are providing help to Ukraine.
-
Shanghai breaks 'zero COVID' streak, finds fresh cases outside quarantined areas
Shanghai announced its first new COVID-19 cases outside quarantined areas in five days on Friday and imposed stricter curbs in two districts, but did not signal any change to the planned end of a prolonged city-wide lockdown on June 1. Another district, Hongkou, on Friday afternoon ordered all shops to shut and residents to stay home until at least Sunday as it plans to carry out mass testing.
-
BRICS-led New Development bank to set up regional office in India
The New Development Bank, the Shanghai-based multilateral bank of the Brics countries, will open its first regional office in India at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to cater to infrastructure and sustainable development needs of the country, the bank said in a statement on Friday. IRO will focus on expanding its footprint in the country with planning and implementing new projects as well as monitoring them.
-
Evening brief: France, Belgium, Germany join list of nations with monkeypox
Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. France, Belgium, Germany join growing list of nations with monkeypox cases France, Germany and Belgium confirmed their first cases of the monkeypox virus on Friday, joining European nations Spain, Italy, Portugal and Sweden, and Canada, Australia and the United States in reporting a disease endemic to parts of Africa.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics