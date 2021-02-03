Home / Business / UK wants Northern Ireland border problems resolved by end March: Report
"The Prime Minister has said that his timetable for getting all these matters sorted is the end of March," said the statement from the Democratic Unionist Party on Wednesday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Northern Ireland leader Arlene Foster that he wanted problems caused by the EU exit deal solved by the end of March, Foster's DUP party said in a statement issued following a call between the two.

"It is now up to the Prime Minister to back up his words with tangible actions that protect the integrity of the whole of the United Kingdom."

