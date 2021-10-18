Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / UltraTech cement’s quarter-on-quarter net profit falls 22.8%
business

UltraTech cement’s quarter-on-quarter net profit falls 22.8%

UltraTech, however, expects cement demand to pick up on the back of decreased Covid cases, increased infrastructure spending, and steady rural and urban consumption
UltraTech's total expenses in the second quarter of 2021-22 were at 10,209.43 crore.(Reuters)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 05:44 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

UltraTech cement’s net profit fell 22.8% quarter-on-quarter to 1,313.5 crore in the three months which ended in September. However, the cement manufacturer recorded a 7.6% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the second quarter to 1,300.1 crore, but the figures fell below analysts’ expectations.

In the September quarter UltraTech’s profit pre interest, tax, amortisation, and depreciation rose merely 1.6% year-on-year as the company was unable to take as many price hikes as seen in the previous quarters.

The Aditya Birla group company’s total expenses in the second quarter of 2021-22 were at 10,209.43 crore, up 17.02% as against 8,724.43 crore in the year-ago period. "Coal and pet coke prices nearly doubled in Q2FY22 resulting in energy cost rising 17 per cent YoY. The resulting impact on the company's operations were partly offset by reduction in power consumption and continuing focus on operational efficiencies," said UltraTech Cement.

The reported Q2 quarter brings weak results for cement companies every year since monsoon causes construction work to slow down all over the country. UltraTech, however, expects demand to pick up on the back of decreased Covid cases, increased infrastructure spending, and steady rural and urban consumption, the company said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES

“UltraTech is confident of weathering the storm of increase in price of coal, diesel and other inputs, with its sustainable efficiency improvement programs and increasing selling prices to absorb higher costs,” UlraTech said in an exchange filing.

UltraTech also said that it expects to reduce dependence on external sources for coal, which is in short supply all over India, by resuming mining operations at Madhya Pradesh’s Bichapur plan from the December quarter.

 

(with agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ultratech
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

For those who simply must have one, Apple iPad 10.2 is more than enough iPad

Sensex zooms 459 points to end at all-time high of 61,765, Nifty gains 138 pts

6 companies, including Nykaa and Adani Wilmar, get nod for IPOs. Details here

Zerodha and Groww warn investors of possible issue with stock sale
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP