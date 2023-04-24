‘Unhappy’ with revised pay structure, over 1,000 Blinkit delivery executives join rival firms: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 24, 2023 01:29 PM IST

As per the report, the Zomato-owned instant delivery service had around 3,000 riders in Delhi-NCR prior to their recent strike.

More than 1,000 delivery executives employed with Zomato-owned Blinkit have joined rival firms, according to a report, which attributed their move to ‘unhappiness’ with the instant delivery service over the lowering of their payout structure, from 25 per delivery to 15.

FILE PHOTO: A delivery person leaves a dark store of the SoftBank-funded Blinkit, an Indian company which is offering 10 minute deliveries for groceries, in New Delhi, India, January 19, 2022. (REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)

Angered by the company's decision, Blinkit delivery boys had, last week, protested in the Delhi-NCR region, causing disruption in services in areas such as Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

“Blinkit had approximately 3,000 delivery executives in Delhi-NCR prior to the strike. Now, however, after protesting for a week, around one-third of them have joined rival platforms such as Swiggy, Instamart, Zepto, and Big Basket,” reported Economic Times, citing a person aware of the developments (article behind paywall).

Quoting some workers, the report said they were forced to move on despite initially being hopeful that the organisation would reverse its decision. Blinkit, however, seemed to have moved ahead with the revised payout structure.

Since last week, the delivery firm has also been employing new riders to deal with the shortage, said Economic Times.

Protests against Blinkit

Blinkit has nearly 200 dark stores in Delhi-NCR. Goods that need to be delivered within a 2-3 km radius, are picked up from these warehouses for delivery. Because of riders' strike, almost 100 such stores had to be shut down temporarily.

Even these resumed operations last week itself. In an April 20 filing, Zomato said the disruption only had a ‘minimal revenue impact.’

