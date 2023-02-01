Union Budget 2023-24: What's cheaper and what's costlier? Here is the full list

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1. Following the budget, a number of commonly used items will become more expensive for the consumers.

Here's a list of items that will become cheaper and costlier in FY24:

Articles made from gold bars will see the basic customs duty hiked.

Customs duty on kitchen electric chimney has also been increased to 15% from 7.5%

Basic customs duty on seeds used in manufacturing of lab-grown diamonds will be reduced.

Customs duty on shrimp feed to promote exports will also be reduced.

Concessional basic customs duty of 2.5% on copper scrap will continue.

The budget also proposes to cap deductions from capital gains on investments in residential houses to ₹10 crore.

Custom duty on cigarettes has been increased.

Basic custom duty rates on goods other than textiles and agriculture has been reduced from 21 to 13.

