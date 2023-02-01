Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Union Budget 2023-24: What's cheaper and what's costlier? Here is the full list

Updated on Feb 01, 2023 01:05 PM IST

Union Budget 2023-24: Here's a list of items that will become cheaper and costlier in FY24

ByMallika Soni

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1. Following the budget, a number of commonly used items will become more expensive for the consumers.

Here's a list of items that will become cheaper and costlier in FY24:

Articles made from gold bars will see the basic customs duty hiked.

Customs duty on kitchen electric chimney has also been increased to 15% from 7.5%

Basic customs duty on seeds used in manufacturing of lab-grown diamonds will be reduced.

Customs duty on shrimp feed to promote exports will also be reduced.

Concessional basic customs duty of 2.5% on copper scrap will continue.

The budget also proposes to cap deductions from capital gains on investments in residential houses to 10 crore.

Custom duty on cigarettes has been increased.

Basic custom duty rates on goods other than textiles and agriculture has been reduced from 21 to 13.

