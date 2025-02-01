Budget announcements key highlights: Bihar takes centre stage in poll year

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her eighth consecutive budget in the Parliament. In her opening remarks, she said the government will realise the 'sab ka vikas' goal by stimulating balanced growth for all regions. She also announced a host of schemes for Bihar, which will go to polls later this year. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman upon her arrival at the Parliament House complex to present the Union Budget 2025-26.(PTI)

"Our economy is the fastest growing among all major economies. Our development track record for the past 10 years and structural reforms have drawn global attention. Confidence in India's capability and potential has only grown in this period. We see the next 5 years as a unique opportunity to realise sabka vikas, stimulating balanced growth of all regions" she said.

Here are the key highlights of the Budget speech.