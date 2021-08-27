Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Up to 12 bank holidays in September. Check details here
business

Up to 12 bank holidays in September. Check details here

Banks will observe holidays on festivals, second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India issues the list of festivals on which banks remain closed (Image used only for representative purpose)

In the month of September, banks will remain closed for up to 12 days on account of festivals (as per RBI calendar), second and fourth Saturdays and weekly offs (Sunday). It is to be noted that NOT all banks may be closed for a particular festival, except for those in states where the said festival is celebrated. Only gazetted holidays are observed by all the banks in the country.

However, even on days on which banks are scheduled to remain closed, online banking, mobile banking and ATM services will remain available to customers. Only regular banking services will not be available.

List of days in September on which banks will be closed for festivals:

(1.) September 8: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (only for banks in Guwahati)

(2.) September 9: Teej/Hartalika (Banks in Gangtok)

(3.) September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi (All banks except those in Aizawl, Agartala, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram)

(4.) September 11: Ganesh Chaturthi day 2 (Banks in Panaji)

(5.) September 17: Karma Puja (Banks in Ranchi)

(6.) September 20: Indrajatra (Banks in Gangtok)

RELATED STORIES

(7.) September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day (Banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

Weekend holidays: September 11 and 25 will be second and fourth Saturdays, while September 5, 12, 19 and 26 will fall on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bank holiday reserve bank of india
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Crash in tomato prices hits farmers, from Maharashtra to Haryana

Sensex, Nifty close at fresh highs

India, Australia hold trade talks; discuss way forward for CECA’s early ending

Financial awareness helps women gain edge when they restart after career break
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP