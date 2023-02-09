Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Update your KYC details on EPFO portal. Here's a step-by-step guide

Published on Feb 09, 2023 02:15 PM IST

Compliance with KYC requirements is useful in several ways, particularly in cases related to fraud.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

To check their personal details and Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) balance on the EPF portal with the Universal Account Number (UAN), employees should update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details registered with the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). They should also update their bank account details on the EPFO portal.

Also, compliance with KYC requirements is useful in cases related to fraud. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to update the Know Your Customer details on the EPFO portal:

(1.) Using credentials like UAN, password and captcha code, log in to your EPF account.

(2.) On the ‘Manage’ section, look for and click on ‘KYC’ from the drop-down list.

(3.) Next, enter the required details and put a tick on the box of the document that is to be updated.

(4.) To update, enter the document number, your name as per the document, and additional details.

(5.) Under the ‘Pending KYC’ section, click on ‘Save.’

(6.) EPFO will verify the details from the concerned data's department.

(7.) Details will be marked as ‘verified,’ once these match those on the document.

